The Sky Sports Golf contest of the decade: Test your knowledge! The | Golf news

Take a look at the winning moments of a memorable 2019 season at the European Circuit.

As we reach the end of another decade, it is time to see how much you can remember about the world of golf in the last 10 years in our bumper test.

The last decade has given us the historic & # 39; Milagro de Medinah & # 39 ;, one of the four victories for Europe in the Ryder Cup during the decade, as well as possibly the most dramatic Solheim Cup of all time.

We have seen Rory McIlroy become a dominant force on both sides of the Atlantic, Brooks Koepka accumulates great victories and Tiger Woods continues to dominate golf headlines, in addition to a host of other memorable moments.

Woods won the first Zozo Championship in October to register his 82nd PGA Tour title.

Woods ends the decade as the current champion of the Masters and has also matched Sam Snead's historical record of victories on the PGA Tour, with Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Dustin Johnson among the other players who have recorded their greatest inaugural victory in recent years.

The sport now has more prizes available to players than ever before and a growing crop of talents struggling to challenge Koepka and McIlroy at the top of the world rankings, but what else has happened during the 2010s?

Koepka and McIlroy end the decade as the two best in the world

Before the New Year and another 12 months of live golf full of action at Sky Sports, test your knowledge and address our end of decade questionnaire.