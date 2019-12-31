



Sizing John

Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John suffered a fall in his long-awaited return to action, as the winner of the Irish Grand National, Burrows Saint, dominated from the front in Bet With Tote At Punchestown Hurdle.

Sizing John completed the rare triples of the Irish Gold Cup in Leopardstown, the blue band in Cheltenham and the Punchestown Gold Cup in the first half of 2017.

However, even though he started flying in the next season at John Durkan, Jessica Harrington's castrated disappointed in Leopardstown during the Christmas period of that year and injuries have kept him off the track since then.

He was 4-1 in his first competitive appearance in 733 days, and came in second when he collapsed after landing after jumping the third flight at the end.

Sizing John soon stood up and galloped without a rider, while rider Barry Geraghty also rose quickly.

Harrington reported that his cargo had apparently gone unharmed and said: "Barry was delighted with him. He said he had just come alive, he jumped the perfect obstacle and gravity took over.

"He had done everything well until then and had not received a blow. He said that in the middle of the race he cooled a little and then relaxed. As soon as Stratum went out into the street, Vamos wanted.

"It will be sore because it was a sharp fall. Hopefully it will be fine in the morning and we will see how it is before making any decision."

"Kinloch Brae and Galmoy Hurdle are two options for him, but we'll see how he is first."

Geraghty added: "It felt great. He flew on the penultimate, but one step later he tripped and did not take out his landing gear."

Burrows Saint gave Willie Mullins his first great Irish national success last season and had a 13-2 record on his return to the obstacle in the hands of the moment jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Blackmore constantly increased the pace to the front and opened a great advantage over the rest of the field running down the back straight.

After Sizing John's departure, Burrows Saint was at a clear advantage when he turned home and galloped heavily to score three-quarters long.

The winner's stable partner, Saglawy (7-4 favorite) made late gains to fill second place, with Sayo and Stratum completing one, two, three and four for the champion coach.

Mullins said: "It was an entrepreneurial journey and Rachael did what I asked him to do. She jumped and galloped and the horse did well. He said even when he was getting tired that when he saw an obstacle he wanted to gallop on him. He loves to jump.

"It was a pleasant surprise since the conditions did not treat him well."

He added: "Sayo jumped badly from the beginning. We are probably going to abandon his chase race, since he doesn't like to jump and it took him a couple of obstacles to get there."

"Paul (Townend) felt that Saglawy was not going for him and did not enjoy it. Stratum stayed and there will be more opportunities for him."