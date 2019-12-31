The possible new tattoo of the face of Amanda Bynes speaks online

Xposure / AKM-GSI
Amanda Bynes, It's you?
The star is known for rocking a rainbow of hair colors, but its apparently more recent appearance presents a different kind of addition. In her apparent Instagram account, the 33-year-old woman seemed to debut a facial tattoo on Monday night.
In a selfie, the actress looks at the camera with what appears to be heart-shaped ink on her cheek. The photo also shows a piercing in the septum, which appears in several other photos on the Instagram account.
Of course, the photo has not gone unnoticed online with fans and websites that point to the new uneven ink.
While the account is not verified on Instagram, it seems to belong to Bynes while she tweeted about it from her verified Twitter account. "Hi guys! I'm on Instagram now!
Look at me, "he tweeted in September. That same day, he published a series of photos, including one of them at graduation." Fidm graduation 2019! "Bynes captioned a selfie of her and another woman in a cap and gown.
"Amanda is fine, she works on herself and takes a well-deserved free time to focus on her well-being after graduating from the FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising) in December," said the lawyer of the Bynes family. Tamar Arminak, said in a statement to E! News in April.
"He is spending time reading and exercising, drawing his new line and mainly making sure that this time he puts his needs first," he added.
The previous month, reports said he was being treated by mental health professionals and addiction counselors after an alleged relapse.
In June, the star tweeted a picture of herself and another person wearing a cap and gown, titled "FIDM Graduate 2019,quot;.
