The possible new tattoo of the face of Amanda Bynes speaks online

Amanda Bynes, It's you?

The star is known for rocking a rainbow of hair colors, but its apparently more recent appearance presents a different kind of addition. In her apparent Instagram account, the 33-year-old woman seemed to debut a facial tattoo on Monday night.

In a selfie, the actress looks at the camera with what appears to be heart-shaped ink on her cheek. The photo also shows a piercing in the septum, which appears in several other photos on the Instagram account.

Of course, the photo has not gone unnoticed online with fans and websites that point to the new uneven ink.