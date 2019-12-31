The NBA Eastern Conference is loaded at the top, and could go on like this | NBA News

There is a record jam at the top of the Eastern Conference with more good teams than usual and things could go on like this, writes Tim Reynolds.

The West is used to being loaded on top. East, not so much.

But a new year comes with a new look at the NBA Eastern Conference. The league will wake up on the first day of 2020 with six teams with winning percentages of .600 or more, the first time it has been that way on New Year's Day since 1998.

"This is a difficult part of the country, a difficult part of our league," said Philadelphia coach Brett Brown.

He didn't say it finally, but he could have done it.

Just last spring, the Brooklyn Nets won No. 6 in the Eastern playoffs with a 42-40 record. This season, it won't be inconceivable if two teams in the East reach 50 wins and start the playoffs on the road anyway.

That would be surprising, considering that each team of 50 wins in the East since 1998 has won a place in the top four.

Has there been a change of power from one conference to another? And can what seems to be happening in the Eastern race until April?

"My instinct is, I think it can," Brown said. "Is there a change of power? I am partial but I think possibly."















24:37



Celebrate a decade of devastating dumps with the best 100 jams of the 2010s



That could easily be discussed. As of 2020, the basic structure of the classification in each conference is basically the same.

There is a team that has separated a little from the pack: Milwaukee in the East; The Los Angeles Lakers in the west.

Then there are five teams competing for positions two through six: Miami, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia and Indiana in the East; Denver, LA Clippers, Houston, Dallas and Utah in the west.

There is a team of around .500 floating in seventh place: Brooklyn in the east, Oklahoma City in the west.

















23:53



Check out the 100 best crossovers and most fascinating handles of the last 10 seasons



And then there is a team below .500 in eighth: Orlando in the East, Portland in the West.

The East and the West have divided the last eight NBA Finals, so it is not that there has been a great disparity in talent at the top. But the West, from top to bottom, has certainly been the strongest side of the league for some time.

Things seem different now.

"It's really competitive and you have to like it," said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. "You have to enjoy it as a competitor. People have belittled the Eastern Conference for so long. You have some really good teams here in the East and the teams are showing it."

Decade under review

Image:

Tim Duncan celebrates the Spurs title victory in 2014



There were seven different franchises with at least one NBA championship in the 2010s, Golden State leading the way with three followed by Miami with two.

San Antonio is one of five clubs with one, but a case could be made for the Spurs to be the team of the decade.

The Spurs had the most wins in the 2010s, either by counting the regular season or by adding both the regular season and the playoffs together. Oklahoma City was number 2 in regular season victories, followed by Golden State, Houston and Miami.

The least amount of victories? That would be Sacramento, followed by Minnesota, Brooklyn, Phoenix and New York.

But a decade-long special prize for futility should be for Detroit, the only NBA team that didn't win a playoff game in the 2010s. The Pistons have lost 14 consecutive postseason contests since winning Game 4 of the The end of the 2008 Eastern Conference.

Other single game benchmarks of the 2010s

Most points: Devin Booker scored 70 points for Phoenix against Boston on March 24, 2017.

Most of the rebounds: Kevin Love had 31 for Minnesota against New York on November 12, 2010.

Most assists: Rajon Rondo had 25 for New Orleans against Brooklyn on December 27, 2017.

Most steals: Lou Williams had 10 for the LA Clippers against Utah on January 20, 2018, and Draymond Green had 10 for Golden State against Memphis on February 10, 2017.

Green & # 39; s was part of a more unique triple double; He also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists, but only four points.

















2:08



Klay Thompson scored 52 points on his way to an NBA record of 14 triples in the Warriors victory on Monday



Most triples: Klay Thompson made 14 treys for Golden State against Chicago in October. 29 of 2018.

Most of the blocks: poor Chicago JaVale McGee had 12 for Washington against the Bulls on March 15, 2011 and Hassan Whiteside had 12 for Miami against the Bulls on January 25, 2015.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.