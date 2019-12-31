The mother of NeNe Leakes' son, desperate to join & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

Symone Davis, the baby mom of the son of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, Bryson Bryant, is reportedly desperate to join the show.

"She wants to be on the show," a source told RadarOnline. "She has tried to contact Bravo again and again."

The news comes a few days after Symone criticized Nene for buying a house for her adult son. According to Symone, Bryson is a moron who doesn't take care of his children and doesn't work.

But despite the shadow, the source told the publication that Nene will stay with "mom,quot; when it comes to Symone.

"NeNe is not going to answer," the source told Radar. "Symone tells the truth, but the way he does it is crazy."

Nene recently bought a luxurious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house for her eldest son Bryson to celebrate his 30th birthday. Symone feels that Nene is tolerating laziness and lack of motivation for her son.