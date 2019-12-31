The Marvel actor asks Sharon Stone about the appointment after joining the dating site

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings & # 39; He takes her picture with the actress of & # 39; Basic Instinct & # 39 ;, inviting her out after she said she was looking for love.

Actor Simu Liu has asked his crush on the movie Sharon stone for a date when your Marvel commitments are over.

The 30-year-old player, who will play the superhero Shang-Chi in the next "Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings", has responded to Stone's post on blocking the use of the Bumble dating application.

"I went in sight of dating @bumble (sic) and they closed my account," Sharon complained. "Some users reported that it couldn't be me! Hey @bumble, exclude me? Don't exclude me from the hive."

Bumble chiefs reinstated the account of Sharon, 61, and it seems that the uproar was worth it. Simu replied: "Hey, I don't have a bumble, but … what will you do in six months?"