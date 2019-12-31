The leader of Taiwan rejects China's offer to unify under the model of Hong Kong | Taiwan News

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday that the island would not accept a "one country, two systems,quot; political formula that Beijing suggested could be used to unify the democratic island, and said that such an agreement had failed in Hong Kong. .

China claims Taiwan as its territory, to be placed under Beijing's control by force if necessary.

Taiwan says it is an independent country called Republic of China, its official name.

Tsai, who is seeking re-election in a January 11 vote, also promised in a New Year speech to defend Taiwan's sovereignty, saying his government would build a mechanism to safeguard freedom and democracy as Beijing increases pressure on the island.

Fear of China has become an important element in the campaign, driven by months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, ruled by Chinese.

"The people of Hong Kong have shown us that & # 39; a country, two systems & # 39; is definitely not feasible," Tsai said, referring to the political agreement that guaranteed certain freedoms in the former British colony of Hong Kong after his He returned to China in 1997.

"Under & # 39; one country, two systems & # 39 ;, the situation continues to deteriorate in Hong Kong. The credibility of & # 39; one country, two systems & # 39; has been stained by the abuse of government power,quot;, Tsai said.

Hong Kong has been beaten for months of anti-government protests caused by widespread resentment of Beijing's perceived efforts to exert control over the city despite promises of autonomy.

The Parliament of Taiwan passed an anti-infiltration law on Tuesday to combat China's perceived threats and further tighten ties between Taiwan and Beijing.

Tsai said the law will protect Taiwan's democracy and that exchanges across the Strait will not be affected amid concerns that the legislation may damage trade ties with China.

China suspects that Tsai and its Progressive Democratic Party, which is inclined for independence, are pressing for the formal independence of the island and threatened it with war if there were such a movement.

Tsai denies seeking independence and reiterated that he would not unilaterally change the status quo with China.