The highest grossing movies of each year of the past decade

%MINIFYHTML2939f74a09ade052080b5df218010ba29% %MINIFYHTML2939f74a09ade052080b5df218010ba210%

It is a known fact that India is a country that loves movies. But, some movies received so much love from the public that they created history at the box office. Then, as we reach the end of the decade, we list the highest grossing Bollywood movies of each year.

2010

Dabangg

Box office collections: Rs. 141 crore

%MINIFYHTML2939f74a09ade052080b5df218010ba211% %MINIFYHTML2939f74a09ade052080b5df218010ba212%

Dabangg was a movie that appeared during the renewal phase of Salman Khan in the cinema. After Wanted's success, it became clear that the actor's fans wanted to see him with all the guns lit on the big screen and that is exactly what he gave them. Dabangg is a saga of revenge in which Salman plays the character of Chulbul Pandey, a policeman who could be corrupt but has a kind heart. Fans loved the movie and the character who helped her become one of Bollywood's most beloved franchises.

2011

Bodyguard

Box office collections: Rs. 144 crore

Continuing the trend of all action, Salman returned to the big screen a year later with Bodyguard, and like Dabangg, he set the box office on fire. Salman played a bodyguard named Lovely Singh in the film, who was assigned to protect Divya Rana (Kareena Kapoor Khan), daughter of a rich politician who receives death threats. The chemistry shared between Kareena and Salman in the movie was also a pleasure for fans.

2012

Ek Tha Tiger

Box office collections: Rs. Rs 186 million

At the launch of 2012, Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif played the role of undercover agents from India and Pakistan, respectively. Directed by Kabir Khan, Ek Tha Tiger met all the requirements when it comes to action thrillers, as it was loaded with exceptionally choreographed action sequences and many twists and turns. Salman clearly followed the motto that if it's not broken, don't fix it and looking at the box office numbers of these movies, we don't blame it.

2013

dhoom 3

Box office collections: Rs. 260 crore

Dhoom is another franchise that has received a lot of love from fans. The concept of high-speed chases on super bikes had not been seen before in Bollywood, so that factor only attracted the audience to the theater. In Dhoom 3, Aamir Khan played the character of the antagonist. Aamir had a fairly challenging double in the movie, but he did it by effortlessly switching between the two bipolar characters with ease.

2014

PK

Box office collections: Rs. 337 crore

The collaboration of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani proved for the first time the success at the box office with 3 Idiots and 5 years later, they ruled the box office again with PK. PK was a movie based on the life of an alien played by Aamir Khan. The alien is sent to earth to study how we function as a society and report the same to their home planet. The film gave an interesting idea and showed us how redundant certain beliefs and traditions are. The film also starred Anushka Sharma, who played the role of Jaggu. Jaggu was PK's only friend in the movie who also helped him return home.

2015

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Box office collections: Rs. Rs 315 million

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a moving story of a man who leaves no stone unturned to make sure a girl arrives at his house, even if he crosses the borders. In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan played the role of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi. Pawan was a simple man with full belief in Lord Hanuman's principles. He felt the need for "the right thing,quot; no matter what, and because of this nature, he is responsible for taking the lost girl home in Pakistan.

2016

Dangal

Box office collections: Rs. 374 crore

In addition to being a film about the empowerment of women, Dangal also showed the value of hard work. Aamir Khan interprets the letter of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a man with only one goal in life: to win a gold for India. After giving up his dream, he realizes that a gold is of the same importance no matter who won it. From that day on, he leaves everything aside and makes his daughters concentrate on wrestling. Thanks to their guidance and hard work, the daughters of Mahavir, Geeta (Fatima Sana Sheikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra) become world class fighters with Geeta securing gold in the Commonwealth games.

2017

Tiger Zinda Hai

Box office collections: Rs. 329 crore

With Tiger Zinda Hai, we return to the world of Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The two arch-enemy agents decided to give up their life in the country and build a family of their own. But, when they discover that a terrorist organization has taken Indian nurses hostage, they decide to pause. Although he was granted the responsibility of a mid-way franchise, Ali Abbas Zafar did a great job in maintaining the link of the audience formed with the main lists.

2018

Sanju

Box office collections: Rs. 321 crore

Continuing with biopics trends in Bollywood, Rajkumar Hirani returned to the big screen with Sanju. The film was a biographical film about the life of Sanjay Dutt and was about the controversial life and ups and downs that the actor experienced in his career. Ranbir Kapoor not only underwent an amazing physical transformation for the role, but also completely adapted his body language, gestures and tone of voice to make it an authentic impression of Baba. Along with Ranbir, the film featured a lot of talented actors such as Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Boman Irani.

2019

War

Box office collections: Rs. Rs 317 million

If a movie introduces Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, you are likely to expect action … a lot. With War, they met expectations and gave much more. While the history of the film is nothing extraordinary, the presentation is phenomenal. Hrithik plays the character of an agent who turned rogue and Tiger Shroff is assigned the task of knocking him down. In general, War is a total film by paisa vasool.