The best K-Pop music videos of the 2019 list

%MINIFYHTML7653bcea371f7154262311b6b84eeaae9% %MINIFYHTML7653bcea371f7154262311b6b84eeaae10%

We love a K-Pop group that works successfully to overthrow a government in their music video. Although City Jungle originally could have been directed by a rich mayor at the beginning of the video, in the end Stray Kids has taken its legitimate city government. And they did it with colorful costumes, secret plans, parkour and great dance moves. Honestly, if I lived in City Jungle, they would also have my vote!