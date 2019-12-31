The 20 most loved songs of the year

%MINIFYHTML0c578872add9076ca489710b7f1a012c9% %MINIFYHTML0c578872add9076ca489710b7f1a012c10%

The popularity of any Bollywood movie depends largely on its music. Music has a longer lifespan than the movies themselves. 2019 saw many good movies and music throughout the year. Although many movies did not turn out to be a blockbuster, they still managed to shock the audience with their songs. From some numbers of wonderful items, romantic love songs to a rap anthem, the year had something reserved for all music lovers.

We have compiled a list of the 20 most beloved songs and views throughout the year.

one) Coca Cola Song

Movie – Luka Chuppi

Views – 395,102,630

two) Or Saki Saki

Movie – Batla House

Views – 330,733,561

3) See Maahi

Movie – Kesari

Views – 322,828,857

4) Hook up song

Moive – Student of the year 2

Views – 234,045,891

5) Shaitan Ka Saala

Movie – Housefull 4

Views – 208,703,995

6) Apna Time Aayega

Movie – Gully Boy

Views – 194,500,170

7) Psycho Saiyaan

Movie – Saaho

Views – 178,041,918

8) Jai Jai Shivshankar

Movie – War

Views – 171,517,182

9) Teri Mitti

Movie – Kesari

Views – 170,930,511

10) First class

Movie – Kalank

Views – 166,449,731

eleven) Mungda

Movie – Total Dhamaal

Views – 162,389,266



12) Ghungroo song

Movie – War

Views – 153,673,948



13) Bekhayali

Movie – Kabir Singh

Views – 147,972,122



14) Hauli Hauli

Film – De Pyaar's

Views – 134,146,962

fifteen. Enni Soni Song

Movie – Saaho

Views – 129,158,974

16. Ek Toh Kum Zindagani

Movie – Marjaavaan

Views – 116,464,905



17. Jawaani's song

Movie – Student of the year 2

Views – 114,091,498

18) Tum Hi Aana

Movie – Marjaavaan

Views – 114,077,890

19) Duniyaa

Movie – Luka Chuppi

Views – 111,780,504

twenty) Slow motion song

Movie – Bharat

Views – 111,354,268