The 20 most loved songs of the year

Bradley Lamb
The popularity of any Bollywood movie depends largely on its music. Music has a longer lifespan than the movies themselves. 2019 saw many good movies and music throughout the year. Although many movies did not turn out to be a blockbuster, they still managed to shock the audience with their songs. From some numbers of wonderful items, romantic love songs to a rap anthem, the year had something reserved for all music lovers.

We have compiled a list of the 20 most beloved songs and views throughout the year.

one) Coca Cola Song
Movie – Luka Chuppi
Views – 395,102,630

two) Or Saki Saki
Movie – Batla House

Views – 330,733,561

3) See Maahi
Movie – Kesari

Views – 322,828,857

4) Hook up song
Moive – Student of the year 2

Views – 234,045,891

5) Shaitan Ka Saala
Movie – Housefull 4

Views – 208,703,995

6) Apna Time Aayega
Movie – Gully Boy
Views – 194,500,170

7) Psycho Saiyaan
Movie – Saaho
Views – 178,041,918

8) Jai Jai Shivshankar
Movie – War

Views – 171,517,182

9) Teri Mitti
Movie – Kesari

Views – 170,930,511

10) First class

Movie – Kalank
Views – 166,449,731

eleven) Mungda
Movie – Total Dhamaal

Views – 162,389,266


12) Ghungroo song
Movie – War
Views – 153,673,948


13) Bekhayali
Movie – Kabir Singh
Views – 147,972,122


14) Hauli Hauli
Film – De Pyaar's
Views – 134,146,962

fifteen. Enni Soni Song

Movie – Saaho
Views – 129,158,974

16. Ek Toh Kum Zindagani
Movie – Marjaavaan
Views – 116,464,905


17. Jawaani's song
Movie – Student of the year 2
Views – 114,091,498

18) Tum Hi Aana
Movie – Marjaavaan

Views – 114,077,890

19) Duniyaa
Movie – Luka Chuppi

Views – 111,780,504

twenty) Slow motion song
Movie – Bharat

Views – 111,354,268

