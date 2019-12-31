The 20 most loved songs of the year

The popularity of any Bollywood movie depends largely on its music. Music has a longer lifespan than the movies themselves. 2019 saw many good movies and music throughout the year. Although many movies did not turn out to be a blockbuster, they still managed to shock the audience with their songs. From some numbers of wonderful items, romantic love songs to a rap anthem, the year had something reserved for all music lovers.
We have compiled a list of the 20 most beloved songs and views throughout the year.
one) Coca Cola Song
Movie – Luka Chuppi
Views – 395,102,630
two) Or Saki Saki
Movie – Batla House
Views – 330,733,561
3) See Maahi
Movie – Kesari
Views – 322,828,857
4) Hook up song
Moive – Student of the year 2
Views – 234,045,891
5) Shaitan Ka Saala
Movie – Housefull 4
Views – 208,703,995
6) Apna Time Aayega
Movie – Gully Boy
Views – 194,500,170
7) Psycho Saiyaan
Movie – Saaho
Views – 178,041,918
8) Jai Jai Shivshankar
Movie – War
Views – 171,517,182
9) Teri Mitti
Movie – Kesari
Views – 170,930,511
10) First class
Movie – Kalank
Views – 166,449,731
eleven) Mungda
Movie – Total Dhamaal
Views – 162,389,266
12) Ghungroo song
Movie – War
Views – 153,673,948
13) Bekhayali
Movie – Kabir Singh
Views – 147,972,122
14) Hauli Hauli
Film – De Pyaar's
Views – 134,146,962
fifteen. Enni Soni Song
Movie – Saaho
Views – 129,158,974
16. Ek Toh Kum Zindagani
Movie – Marjaavaan
Views – 116,464,905
17. Jawaani's song
Movie – Student of the year 2
Views – 114,091,498
18) Tum Hi Aana
Movie – Marjaavaan
Views – 114,077,890
19) Duniyaa
Movie – Luka Chuppi
Views – 111,780,504
twenty) Slow motion song
Movie – Bharat
Views – 111,354,268