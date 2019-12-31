The 10 highest grossing Bollywood films of the decade

Bollywood is a very important part of the lives of people in our nation. In a country where every Friday is expected and expected with encouragement, films are not only treated as an art form, but as a religion. In the last decade, many innovative and unconventional films were seen that seized Bollywood. Leaving behind the old cliché movies, the public accepted new films and stories about coming of age with open arms, hearts and pockets.

From films that broke records of Rs 300 and 500 million, the industry has witnessed immense growth in box office competition in recent years. Especially in the second half of this decade, Bollywood has seen the highest grossing movies of all time.

Let's take a look at the 10 best films that achieved the greatest success at the box office in the last decade.

one) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Cast: Prabhas, Frog Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia

Release Date: April 28, 2017

Box office collections: Rs. Rs 510.99 million

Although it is not a Bollywood movie, it did wonders with the Indian box office. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the highest grossing film of the decade with an income of approximately Rs. Rs 510.99 million at the Indian box office. The mythological drama magnum-opus performed in With a budget of 250 million rupees, he broke all box office records becoming the highest grossing Hindi movie of all time.

two) Dangal

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Cast: Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim

Release Date: December 23, 2016

Box office collections: Rs. 387.38 crore

Based on the life of two Commonwealth gold medalist sisters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari of Haryana, Dangal, protagonist of Aamir Khan, is the second highest grossing film of the decade. The film premiered in 2016 and won several awards at the 62nd edition of the Filmfare Awards. Aamir Khan in the role of an edifying and hardworking father and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra when the Phogat sisters won the public with their stellar performances.

3) Sanju

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharman, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza

Release Date: June 29, 2018

Box office collections: Rs. Rs 342.53 million

Another director of Rajkumar Hirani who became a blockbuster was Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju. The protagonist of Ranbir Kapoor tells the controversial real-life story of mega star Sanjay Dutt showing his lowest and lowest highs. Hirani's brilliant storytelling and Ranbir's amazing performance made Sanju one of the most beloved films of the year.

4) PK

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt

Release Date: December 19, 2014

Box office collections: Rs. Rs 340.8 million

Entering the list is another film by Aamir Khan. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK raised many questions that invite reflection and invited many controversies with his argument. Aamir Khan, as the naive alien interrogation, blindly followed religious beliefs and traditions in our country, while finding his way back to his planet, in a nutshell is the history of PK. Released in 2014, PK was the first film of 2014 to enter the club of 300 million rupees.

5) Tiger Zinda Hai

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Release Date: December 22, 2017

Box office collections: Rs. Rs 339.16 million

A continuation of the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai was the story of two Tiger super spies, Salman Khan and Zoya, Katrina Kaif. The director of Ali Abbas Zafar was an action-packed artist with Salman Khan written everywhere. Earn Rs. Rs 339 million at the Indian box office, Tiger Zinda Hai is the fifth highest grossing film of the decade.

6) Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Director: Kabir Khan.

Cast: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Release Date: July 17, 2015

Box office collections: Rs. 320.34 million rupees

The second protagonist of Salman Khan to enter the list is the launch of 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This director of Kabir Khan represented Salman in a different way from his usual roles. Analyzing the role of a simple Indian man, Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, an ardent follower of God Bajrangbali, he became one of Salman's most memorable roles.

7) War

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor

Release Date: October 02, 2019

Box office collections: Rs. 317.91

Hrithik Roshan and the Tiger Shroff War star was a hardcore action movie. With two handsome uncles flaunting their chiseled bodies in high octane action sequences, the film was a delight for fans of Tiger and Hrithik. From action, drama, romance to music, War had the right amount of everything, so it was a huge blockbuster in 2019.

8) Padmaavat

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor

Release Date: January 25, 2018

Box office collections: Rs. Rs 302.15 million

This period drama featured Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, along with Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The drama of the Bhansali period was performed in extravagant movie sets and costumes and the best actors. The film had to deal with many controversies and potentially deadly protests due to its plot, but still made it to the list of the highest grossing films between 2010-2019 in eighth position.

9) Sultan

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma

Release Date: July 6, 2016

Box office collections: Rs 300.45 crore

Another collaboration of Ali Abbas Zafar – Salman who appeared on the list is Sultan. The movie was a helpless classic story about the journey of a fighter named Sultan Ali Khan. The film also starred Anushka Sharma as Salman's love interest, Aarfa. With performances full of power from Salman and Anushka, this emotional drama marked the right chords with the audience and left a mark at the box office.



10) dhoom 3

Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Cast: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra

Release Date: December 20, 2013

Box office collections: Rs. Rs 284.27 million

Dhoom 3 marked the third installment of the successful Dhoom franchise. The action thriller Aamir plays Sahir, a circus artist who tries to rob a bank in Chicago to avenge his father's death. Inspector Jai and Ali played by Abhishek and Uday play the police on duty while they investigate the case. This marks the third protagonist of Aamir in the list of the highest gross income in the last decade.