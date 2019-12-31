Texans activate J.J. Watt before the playoff clash against Bills

By Lisa Witt
Sports

J.J. Watt will return for the Houston Texans in the NFL playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday after being activated out of the injured reserve.

Watt, 30, has been set aside since October due to a tear in the pectoral muscle, an injury that was expected to keep the Texans star defensive end for the rest of the season.

However, the team announced Tuesday that Watt had been activated before his confrontation against the Bills in the wild card round.

NFL playoffs: the real chances of each team winning the Super Bowl 54

The Texans (10-6), who won the AFC South in 2019, will host the Bills (10-6) at NRG Stadium seeking to advance to the AFC divisional round.

