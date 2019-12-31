Taylor Swift stylist shares her selections for the best look of 2019

%MINIFYHTMLb619f5016a721c5b747c4446018dbf0f9% %MINIFYHTMLb619f5016a721c5b747c4446018dbf0f10%

The Taylor Swift movie Cats It may be a bomb, but it is certainly winning in regards to your personal style and fashion. Taylor's fashion stylist, Joseph Cassell, shared his ten favorite looks for Taylor throughout 2019, and many people agreed with the winning fashions. Taylor used several different designers in the presentation of photos that Cassell shared with her Instagram followers, including the Oscar de la Renta dress that Taylor used for the Cats premiere. Taylor also looked splendid with Joseph Cossell and Jessica Jones at the American Music Awards. Several photos Cassell included in the slide show show Taylor using Versace.

Taylor is 5 & # 39; 10 "tall and everything he wears looks like he's walking down the track. In the cats' premiere photo, Taylor looked sculptural with a bright red lip and blond hair pulled up. The photos Taylor's premiere went viral and fans were not surprised that the appearance appeared on Joseph Cassell's list.

Joseph is not only a stylist, but also a designer. Several of Taylor's most popular looks for 2019 had Joseph's hands directly on his creation. Joseph designed the pink cape that Taylor wore at the AMA. Taylor's costume designer, Jessica Jones, often collaborates in costumes with Joseph.

You can see the photo slideshow that Joseph Cassell shared on Instagram below.

Joseph selected four Versace outfits that Taylor wore for her best look of 2019. Taylor usually wears her blonde hair pulled back and straight or swept. In one of the photos, Taylor wore a black Versace dress that featured high straps, separated by the thighs and shoulderless. The bodice was intertwined and was one of Taylor's sexiest looks for the year.

A second version of Versace featured a bright and exclusive jacket that covered a short pink doll set. He combined the look with Christian Louboutin's black boots to the thigh.

Taylor Swift has had a very successful year and will begin 2020 with three Grammy nominations in the Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.

What do you think of the sets that Joseph Cassell selected for the best Taylor Swift looks of 2019? Did he have any selection that he thought should have reached the list?



