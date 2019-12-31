Tamar Braxton is being created by David Adefeso, according to this video: fans expect me to be ready for it

While David Adefeso is a loving boyfriend for Tamar Braxton, he sometimes likes to bother her a little.

During the weekend, the businessman decided to beat the singer and reality star on a romantic holiday for New Year's Eve.

David posted a short video where they are walking through LAX in California on their way to board their flights.

In the caption, David explained that Tamar is more or less stressful because he already misses his son, Logan Herbert.

He said: "Going to this fantastic tropical resort for the new year. My @tamarbraxton is already having withdrawal symptoms from the baby … 7 days from Beans😫😫🤣🤣! How are we going to survive this,quot; Mecca adults-only south "with the clear blue tropical ocean, surfing at dawn, kayaking at noon and resting by the private pool under the sunset? Hmph … ..🤔"

Tamar responded by saying that he is missing both the tissue glue and his son: "I am not. I left my tissue glue. My prints are coming out." I am ready to go see my baby. 😩😩😩😩🤦🏽‍♀️😰☹️ "

Most fans believe that vacations are a trap for David to propose and even have a baby.

One person said: "They sell glue for knitting everywhere … But I understand that we miss your baby. We have a life to live, so live it, Bean knows how much you love him, but sometimes you have to recharge mom to have a healthy and happy life. life, enjoy your man, every moment ❤️❤️ ".

This follower wrote: “Girl, wash the fabric! Let yourself start 2020 without worries and enjoy your MAANNN. Children are tough and love when mom comes home happy and fresh. I love you all together! Play and drink other beans! 😜 "

The sponsor shared: “I know you miss Beans. You deserve this trip with your amazing man. Beans can probably also use rest. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ I see a proposal that comes from this trip … it's a configuration !!!

It is also surprising how much he loves Beans. Try to enjoy it. We love you, TayTay! 🙏🏽💜 ”

This fourth commentator sided with Tamar and told him that he should be with Logan during the holidays: “Listen to your instincts, he tells you to go see your baby, go see your baby, I know you are not going to bring the New Year without your baby by your side. "

There is a lot of tenderness in this clan.



