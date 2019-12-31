Swae Lee's girlfriend, Marlie, says she is pregnant, her mother responds

Wenn

Marlie Ortiz says she is expecting a baby with Rae Sremmurd's star just a couple of days after she offered him a reward for his head during a burning altercation.

Swae leegirlfriend from time to time Marliesia Ortiz He said he was pregnant with the star baby. Marlie broke the news to Rae Sremmurd Mother of the star through text messages. She said it had been three months.

"No, I will stay with my baby," Marlie replied when Mama Sremmurd told her to stay away from her son. "You have become a grandmother too," Marlie added. "Well, you went to see each other in 6 months hahaha."

Swae Lee's mother was not funny. She didn't believe Marlie and called her "delusional" and "dangerous." The older woman explained to her followers: "She is pregnant every time she gets angry and somehow the baby disappears."

<br />

Baby claims only came a couple of days after Swae Lee and Marlie had a heated argument. She was so angry that she offered money to her devotees online to be killed. "Someone who kills him, I got 20k in cash for you," he told his fans in a video.

When the video went viral, Marlie quickly backed away. "I was angry and I didn't mean anything. We're fine now, you can relax [love]," he said.

Swae Lee's mother was furious. "@marlie if someone touches my son, I'll put a bullet in your head myself," Marlie warned. He also urged his son to leave his girlfriend, "I love you son … we have to talk about why you are allowing an Instagram to mistreat you and keep attracting you. Their actions are dangerous for you and for everyone around you."

Swae Lee then spoke, saying he is single. However, Marlie insisted they are still together. She said he booked a flight to Atlanta to join him in celebrating his brother's birthday.