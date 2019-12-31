Stassi Schroeder reveals what led her to fight with Kristen Doute

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have gone through the trenches in their friendship that was repaired even after Stassi discovered that Kristen had slept with her boyfriend. However, the two are in a difficult situation and have been separated for months.

One of the first indications that something was wrong was when Kristen was remarkably absent from Schroeder's engagement festivities with Beau Clark. The events should not only have been a big problem because the two are friends, but Katie Maloney and Doute were the ones who introduced the couple who will soon be married.

It also took days for the owner of James Mae to congratulate the happy couple.

Once rumors began to emerge that something was clearly happening among the Witches of WEHO, it was believed that it had something to do with Kristen's intermittent relationship with Brian Carter, and he does.

In a preview of the first episode of the eighth season of the Vanderpump Rules, Stassi confesses to Lisa Vanderpump the status of her friendship with Kristen.

"I've been really frustrated because the way she talks is like,quot; Katie and Stassi are horrible friends. "They don't support me in my relationship,quot; or "They haven't reviewed me." And I feel that she has been telling everyone that she has broken up with her boyfriend … she at the same time says: "But we still live together, have sex with each other and go out every day," explains the author.

In a confessional shot, she continued by saying: ‘Kristen and I have had a good amount of ups and downs, but this seems different to me. I don't know if the person I hope to grow up with can be friends with the person who isn't growing at all. "

Lisa accepts that lying is the worst thing anyone could do to a friend.

‘For me, lying is my Achilles heel. If someone lies to me, that's all. I'm screwed up. ’

Ad

Vanderpump Rules returns on January 7 in Bravo.



Post views:

3