Stars who died too young in 2019

Endowed with great talents and a promising future, these artists, actors, athletes and personalities of social networks found their disappearance when they were just 30 years old.

While death is inevitable, nobody expects it to arrive sooner rather than later. Especially for those who are at their best age and at the top of their careers, like some successful celebrities under 30, they should be waiting for more good things to come instead of counting their last days. However, tragically for some stars that have shone since their young age, the angel of death can still come without invitation or permission.

As devastated as his family and close friends were, fans alike were immediately shocked and in deep pain at the loss of those dear stars. So, before moving on to a new chapter in 2020 and without diminishing other lives lost this year, this article is dedicated to highlight some notable deaths of celebrities under 30 in 2019, which left a profound impact on the related industry in particular and the world in general.

1. Fatima Ali (August 8, 1989 – January 25, 2019) Instagram It may not be good to know when someone is going to die, but "The best chef"alum Fatima Ali He managed to maintain a positive attitude in his remaining time after he was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy in 2018, she was initially declared cancer free. But later in the same year, his cancer returned and became terminal. The doctors told him he was one year old. In revealing his wish list that included touring and "eating all this absolutely delicious food," unfortunately he didn't have enough time to fulfill his wish. His battle with the disease finally ended earlier this year, with the host "Top Chef" Padma Lakshmi and "Top Chef" winner of season 15 Joseph Flamm paying tribute to her.

2. Eric Patterson (February 5, 1993 – June 8, 2019)

Eric PattersonThe death of his family was exceptionally difficult to accept. The 26-year-old American football cornerback was shot dead by an intruder inside his Florida home and his roommate found him lying on his back in the living room, before being pronounced dead in the hospital. Since no suspect was arrested within the first 24 hours, his father demanded that someone be held responsible for the "pointless" shooting. The former NFL player was remembered as a popular and prominent player at Plant High School with "a very gregarious personality." It was signed by the New England Patriots in 2015 and by the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He left two young daughters, one of 6 years and one of 7 months.

3. Etika (May 2, 1990 – June 19, 2019) Instagram The problem of mental health has been a great concern that many celebrities who try to raise awareness about him in recent years stand out. However, another young man met his death due to this inner demon. YouTube personality and model Etika, whose real name was Desmond Daniel Amofah, published an alarming video in which he admitted to being mentally ill and suicidal, before disappearing that fateful night. His body was discovered in the East River six days later, on June 25, by the New York City Police Department. The form of death was ruled as suicide and was believed to have jumped from the Manhattan bridge.

4. Tyler Skaggs (July 13, 1991 – July 1, 2019) Instagram Tyler SkaggsThe death shocked his teammates and other baseball players. The Los Angeles pitcher Angels did not respond in his hotel room at a Hilton hotel in Southlake, a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth, hours before his team faced the Texas Rangers. The 27-year-old MLB star was pronounced dead at the scene with no signs of foul play. An autopsy concluded that Tyler had aspirated his own vomit and died of suffocation under the influence of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol. His death was declared an accident.

5. Cameron Boyce (May 28, 1999 – July 6, 2019) Instagram Cameron BoyceThe growing list of acting credits was truncated when he was only 20 years old. The actor, who played Luke Ross in the Disney Channel comedy series "Jessie"In addition to starring in Disney Channel & # 39; s"Decendents"He died while sleeping at his home in North Hollywood. After the autopsy, his family confirmed that his" tragic death was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy. " Sabrina Carpenter, Pigeon cameron, Sofia Carson and his "Adults"co-star Adam Sandler They were some of his famous friends who mourned his death, since his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce called him "a shining star" and remembered his "loving nature".

6. Patrick Day (August 9, 1992 – October 16, 2019) Instagram Patrick Day He died doing what he loved most, boxing. The professional boxer suffered a traumatic brain injury after being knocked out by Charles Conwell during a game He suffered a seizure on the way to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery to treat the brain injury, but fell into a coma and never regained consciousness. He died four days later at age 27. While his family and friends were afflicted, his opponent in the ring, Charles, expressed regret after knocking out Patrick. "Dear Patrick Day, I never wanted this to happen to you. All I always wanted to do was win. If I could recover everything, nobody would deserve this to happen to them," he posted on Twitter and Instagram. .

7. Laurel Griggs (June 28, 2006 – November 5, 2019) Instagram At six years old Laurel Griggs He already made his Broadway debut, starring on the opposite side Scarlett Johansson, Ciaran Hinds Y Benjamin Walker in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof". Seven years later, it was reported that his extensive acting career covered more than a thousand performances, including his seventeen-month record season in the musical "Once" between 2013 and 2015. "Acting was just a childhood dream come true and he had big plans for the future, "said his grandfather David B. Rivlin. Unfortunately, she could never reach her best potential. The teenager died of a massive asthma attack at age 13. "The world lost a true princess who just wanted to make the future happy for everyone," his grandfather added in a statement posted on Facebook.

8. Jack Burns (2005 – December 1, 2019)

A promising young ballet star who was once described as "the next Billy Elliot" Jack burns He died at the age of 14. The cause of death was not immediately revealed, but reportedly, he was found dead at his home in Greenock, Inverclyde and police did not treat death as a suspect. A friend who paid tribute wrote: "He did not deserve the things he went through." His friend's anger was understandable as it seemed unfair to the talented dancer, model and actor, who also appeared in the popular Starz series "stranger", to meet the end of his life when he is still a teenager.

9. George Atkinson III (November 29, 1992 – December 2, 2019)

George Atkinson IIIThe love for his family was so deep that the pain apparently became unbearable when his twin brother Josh Atkinson died of suicide on Christmas Day in 2018, two months after his mother died due to complications of Crohn's disease. He died about a year later, three days after his 27th birthday. The cause of death was not immediately revealed, but the former NFL player suffered from depression and, at one point, was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital after trying to harm himself due to the pain of Josh's death. In October, he opened up about his mental health problems in an open letter and gave his daughter credit for giving him "that second wind of motivation." But like many others who deal with mental health problems, George's fight never really ended until his sudden death.

10. Juice WRLD (December 2, 1998 – December 8, 2019) Instagram Another death that shook the hip-hop community this year, WRLD juiceThe sudden death gained a lot of attention due to the circumstances surrounding it. While the first reports said that he had been seized at the Midway International Airport in Chicago, word later spread that he had swallowed a lot of Percocet pills to hide from the police who searched the luggage after a pilot reported that someone on the plane was smuggling. He woke briefly after receiving two doses of Narcan, an emergency treatment when an opioid overdose is suspected, but was later pronounced dead in the hospital. It was only six days after he turned 21 on December 2. While the cause of death has not been announced pending the results of the toxicology tests, the success creator "Lucid Dreams" had opened up about his history of drug abuse.