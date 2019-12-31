Stacy London confirms her first serious relationship with a woman

New year, new love.

On Tuesday, Stacy London He addressed some rumors about the state of their relationship that have been floating on the Internet. The stylist and author who rose to fame in the program. What not to wear, proudly owns her sexuality and opens up about her first real relationship with another woman.

Stacy confirmed that he has been dating Cat Yezbak for more than a year, something that many fans have guessed based on previous posts of his, but now he is ready to shout his love from the rooftops and did it in the sweetest way on his Instagram.

"It's not like ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS, BUT … it could also address all the things I hear floating around. 2019 has been a crazy year for many reasons," he captioned several photos with Cat. "This first year of dealing with the pain and a lot of unforeseen health problems was sometimes a really dark place to be, but as with most life, there has also been incredible joy and the person most responsible for that is @catyezbak, who is my girlfriend and has been for more than a year. "