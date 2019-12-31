Stacy London confirms her first serious relationship with a woman

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Dress for Success Worldwide
New year, new love.
On Tuesday, Stacy London He addressed some rumors about the state of their relationship that have been floating on the Internet. The stylist and author who rose to fame in the program. What not to wear, proudly owns her sexuality and opens up about her first real relationship with another woman.
Stacy confirmed that he has been dating Cat Yezbak for more than a year, something that many fans have guessed based on previous posts of his, but now he is ready to shout his love from the rooftops and did it in the sweetest way on his Instagram.
"It's not like ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS, BUT … it could also address all the things I hear floating around. 2019 has been a crazy year for many reasons," he captioned several photos with Cat. "This first year of dealing with the pain and a lot of unforeseen health problems was sometimes a really dark place to be, but as with most life, there has also been incredible joy and the person most responsible for that is @catyezbak, who is my girlfriend and has been for more than a year. "
As always, Stacy remained positive and inspiring about why he didn't feel the need to openly address their relationship. "Some of you will have already guessed," he shared. "All my friends and my family know her well. I have not walked her through social networks for several reasons: 1) I have had public relations before and I do not love that. But I want to make this clear with Gato, I felt that she owed us the opportunity to be private, since this is my first serious relationship with a woman and I am sure there will be a lot of things about that. But I would never hide it for shame. "
"2.) It is really easy for me, a privileged white woman of 50 years, to say suddenly & # 39; I am dating a woman & # 39; with very few repercussions and I am very aware of that," he continued. "Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, without the love of the family they rely on, without the support of anyone anywhere. I fell in love, I really fell in love with this beautiful, sexy and kind soul and I will not apologize for that, but I am on the shoulders of a community that fought like hell to be able to do it openly, with pride and EASILY. "
Regardless of the rejection he can get from the fans, Stacy said it was time to tell his truth and take a step forward with everything he expects for next year. Especially when it comes to fighting for LGBTQ rights for herself and others.
"It is one thing to SAY that Love is Love. Another thing is to say that Love is Passion, Devotion and Sex and say it without shame or prejudice when talking about the same sex," he shared. "So I used to go out with men. Now I go out with her. That's all. That's all I have to say. Happy New Year to each and every one of you. I wish you the best of all next year. Bring it 2020 . Let's go."
Here you are to enter the new year with a new perspective!
