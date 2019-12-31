Srebrenica: former Bosnian Serbian general accused of helping genocide | News

%MINIFYHTML444bd39cc77fa512a6dacb68c8efb1659% %MINIFYHTML444bd39cc77fa512a6dacb68c8efb16510%

The war crimes prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina accused a former Bosnian Serbian army general of assisting the genocide by participating in the 1995 massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and children in Srebrenica.

The prosecutor's statement on Tuesday said Milomir Savcic voluntarily helped former Serbian-Bosnian army commander Ratko Mladic and others during the atrocity, which has been described as a genocide by two international courts and is considered the worst crime that has taken place in Europe since the World War. II

Bosnian Serb forces led by Mladic attacked Srebrenica on July 11, 1995, separated men from women and children and killed some 8,000 Muslims, who were later buried in mass graves.

Savcic is accused of ordering troops to capture, imprison, kill and bury hundreds of Bosnian Muslims in various places near Srebrenica.

He helped Mladic and Colonel Ljubisa Beara, as well as other commanders of the Drina Corps and the Zvornik Brigade, who executed the massacre, destroy Muslim men as an ethnic group in the area, the prosecutor said in a statement.

Both Mladic and Beara were jailed for life for the genocide by the International Criminal Court for the former Yugoslavia.

Savcic, 60, denied the charges in a statement on Bosnian Serbian television, saying his troops captured 28 Bosnian army troops in July 1995 in the Nova Kasaba area, near Srebrenica, and handed them over to another Unit.

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, a Serbian member of the Bosnian multi-ethnic presidency, said the ruling showed bias against the Serbs.

Savcic owns Bosnian and Serbian citizenship and directs the Serbian Serbian War Veterans Association. It is not clear if he is in custody.

After the massacre in Srebrenica, Bosnian Serbs buried their victims in mass graves around the city. Experts are still digging up the remains.

More than 100,000 people died in the Bosnian 1992-95 war among Serbs, Muslims and Croats in the country. Almost 25 years later, Bosnia remains ethnically divided.