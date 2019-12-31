Slick Woods model in a good mood despite being in a wheelchair after cancer diagnosis

#Roommates, the Slick Woods model has provided an update after announcing about a month ago that it was in the midst of the fight against stage 3 melanoma cancer. In a short video posted on social media, he seemed to be in a good mood to despite being currently in a wheelchair.

The Savage x Fenty model, Slick Woods, will enter 2020 as a true fighter! That hard spirit was fully shown in the Instagram video he recently published to give his fans an update on how he is doing after his recent cancer diagnosis.

Slick, 23, shared a video of herself sitting in a wheelchair while smiling and joking with her friends. Earlier this week, he enjoyed a night in New York City with his friends and the London hotel gave him a wheelchair after having difficulty walking alone.

She captioned the video explaining the cost her body has suffered after her diagnosis:

"The numb legs, the left hand still numb. I hate bulls ** and London gave me a wheelchair."

As we reported earlier, Slick announced to us exclusively that he was fighting cancer, specifically stage 3 melanoma, and that he was receiving chemotherapy. He expressed the same fighting spirit he had now, which is crucial when it comes to such a serious illness.

Slick also has a young son, 1-year-old Saphir, for whom he is fighting. She was last seen in the most recent season of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,quot; because at the time she was dating the new cast member Micky Munday, the two have ended their relationship.

