Six appeals: Phil Thompson expects Tottenham to fire Southampton | Soccer news

Super 6 games: Southampton vs. Tottenham, Newcastle vs. Leicester, Watford vs. Wolves, Sheff Wed vs. Hull, Nottm Forest vs. Blackburn, Bristol City vs. Brentford





Will Tottenham return to the winning path in Southampton?

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 selections for the next round on New Year's Day. Predict the six correct lines to win £ 250,000 …

The Liverpool legend recorded six points last weekend, with victories for Watford and Leicester, plus Norwich's tie with Tottenham.

Thommo has gone with Watford and Wolves to share the loot, with Leicester to do it two of two. But what are you leaning on the free game? There is £ 250,000 for the shot, so get your scores now!

Southampton 1-2 Tottenham (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Two weeks ago, you would say it was a triumph in Tottenham. Southampton has changed things, but has done it away from home. Their absent form has been excellent, while it has been their form of home with which they have struggled.

Tottenham drew 2-2 in Norwich and shows vulnerabilities in the back, which is very different from José Mourinho. It is because of the staff that you cannot close the store. Nathan Redmond is starting to play, while James Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings are fit, so this is hard to call.

Super Stat: Tottenham steel nerves?

An amazing 44.1 percent of Super 6 players have predicted a 2-1 victory at Tottenham in St Mary's, but what will he predict, with £ 250k at stake? Play here for free.

Newcastle 0-2 Leicester (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Brendan Rodgers is expected to name a force Leicester team against Newcastle

Newcastle has been a bad machine on the defensive, but succumbed to Everton, which was not too good. This is in St James & # 39; Park again, but I think Leicester has had his defeats and will begin to leave this behind. Steve Bruce has done a wonderful job in Newcastle, but now they need to get to work. The more points they can get now, it means they can go through a pleasant period during filming, but they won't pick up any against Leicester.

Super Stat: Does Leicester win again?

Thommo has opted for a 2-0 Leicester victory, with an additional 26.2 percent of Super 6 players waiting for this exact score. With a lot of changes that Brendan Rodgers will make once again, what score will you like? Play here for free.

Watford 1-1 Wolves (5/1 with Sky Bet)

The wolves had bad luck in their defeat against Liverpool

Watford has had an incredible change under Nigel Pearson. They have gained some faith, and the return of Troy Deeney has helped that. The wolves had the bad luck of losing against Liverpool and showed all the qualities that we know this team possesses. There are positive signs for both of them, so I can't divide them.

Super statistics: Wolves to recover?

Despite the impressive start of Watford's life with Nigel Pearson, 49 percent of Super 6 players expect the Wolves to leave Vicarage Road with all three points. Who will you side with, since there is £ 250k to take?

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Hull (2/17 with Sky Bet)

I think Sheffield Wednesday will recover after two losses in the turn. The helmet, again, is a little up and down. If it was at the KCOM stadium, I think it could be different, but I can't see beyond a home victory here for the Garry Monk team. It will be Wednesday of Sheffield who will maintain his position in the play-off places.

Super Stat: Wednesday to excel … Wednesday!

Despite losing two in succession, Super 6 participants are not staggered, with 78 percent of them backing the hosts for the victory at Hillsborough. Will you go against the flow, with £ 250k to win?

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Blackburn (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Bradley Dack's absence could mean a lack of goals for Blackburn

I think Bradley Dack will be a great foul for Blackburn in the long term, but Nottingham Forest has a little more confidence in the way they play and in what they aspire and in what they aspire, so I will seek a victory in Forest in this one. They have won two in the rebound without giving in during the holiday period.

Super Stat: Fortune to favor the brave?

Both sides have been inconsistent in December, which has been reflected in the way Super 6 players have predicted this, with 18.5 percent expecting a 1-1 draw at City Ground. Play here for free.

Bristol City 1-3 Brentford (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City won their first game in five last time and may have gained some confidence from that, but they are leaving the back of a steamy race. Brentford is too good to counterattack in the minute, and is in good shape despite losing to Millwall over the weekend, although for a careless goal.

Super Stat: Paste or turn with Thommo?

Thommo has won a 3-1 victory at Brentford, but only 3.6 percent of Super 6 players are on board with their national team. In fact, a considerable 44 percent expect a Brentford victory in this Sky Bet Championship game. Play here for free.

Better late than never!

