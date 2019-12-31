Singer Kelly Fraser committed suicide in the middle of a fight with PTSD

Instagram

Before committing suicide, the Inuit-Canadian star had suffered a post-traumatic stress disorder for many years due to & # 39; childhood traumas, racism and persistent cyber bullying & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Canadian singer Kelly Fraser His family committed suicide on Christmas Eve on December 24 after a long battle against posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The Inuit-Canadian star, which attracted attention for its Inuit language version of Rihanna& # 39; Diamonds & # 39 ;, was only 26 years old when he took his own life. But their closest and dearest beings now expect their life and death to help remind others that they are going through similar struggles to "take care of themselves."

"Kelly suffered from PTSD for many years as a result of childhood trauma, racism and persistent cyberbullying," Fraser's family said in a statement to The Canadian Press. "He was actively seeking help and spoke openly about his personal challenges online and during his trip."

"(She) gave a lot of herself to help others. She was openly fierce with her fans hoping that sharing her struggles could help them know that they were not alone. Kelly fought so hard to be well. We know she would want all of us to continue doing our best to take care of ourselves. Please respect our privacy at this time as no further details about the circumstances of your death will be provided. "

Fraser, who grew up in Sanikiluaq, released his debut album "Isuma", in 2014, while its acclaimed 2017 release"Sedna"She was nominated for the Indigenous Music Album of the Year at the Juno Music Awards in Canada. She was working on a third album at the time of her death.