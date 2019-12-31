Simply Ned is still strong for Nicky Richards | Racing news





Simply Ned ridden by Mark Walsh

Nicky Richards will keep Simply Ned running while his unconditionally stable show his admirable enthusiasm for racing.

So far, 43-year veteran, Simply Ned, who turns 13 on New Year's Day, retains his competitive appetite throughout his career and has left his last visit to Leopardstown in good shape.

Mounted by Mark Walsh, he was fourth for A Plus Tard in his attempt to win the two-mile, one-year-old Grade One sponsored by Paddy Power for the third consecutive year.

"It's great, he didn't dishonor himself," Richards said.

"I felt that the first half of the race was not very strong, and he needs a real gallop from end to end."

"Mark felt the ground was very firm in the final stages and was struggling to get his feet off and get up.

"It wasn't hard on him. He took a super ride and took care of him."

The Greystroke coach will give Simply Ned time to recover from his efforts before continuing.

"We will put the dust and see what the weather does," he said.

"I know he will be 13 years old, and it will be a good request to keep asking him at the first grade level, but he doesn't think he's that age."

"His career in Cheltenham (in the pursuit of Shloer) was good, and the other day he didn't run too badly.

"There are no signs that he is gone or he is not enjoying it. He moves away from the fences and travels wonderfully."

"We will take him race by race, and he will tell us. As soon as he gives us that kind of cues, we will draw stumps with him. We will only see how this comes out."

In case Simply Ned stays in good shape, Richards will consider taking him back to Ireland in the Dublin Chase.

"You can return to Leopardstown in early February," he said.

"If it's great, we'll come back and take another crack. If you don't feel like it, we'll keep it wrapped all winter and see how it goes."