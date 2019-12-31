Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says VAR is ruining football entertainment | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/31/19 11:37 pm









1:34

Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder says that VAR is ruining the game's entertainment and has urged football authorities to see how it is used.

The Blades sit at the top of the VAR table to make decisions against them (7) and the latter saw an effort by Lys Mousset ruled out of play early in his 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

It was the fifth time this season that Sheffield United had a goal discarded by VAR in the Premier League with Wilder claiming that technology was ruining the "entertainment,quot; of the game.

"We've had some big disappointments this year, so the way we recover is a testament to the character and mentality of our players," said Wilder. "Obviously we want to make clear and obvious decisions, but for the moment we are not."

"You definitely have to keep that in mind because we're always looking for goals and entertainment, and for them it's not right. There has to be a better way to solve it if you're here to stay."

"Football has always had to do with the debate, but supporters are united against each other and they are the ones we have to take care of."

"Some of the conversations should be about what we are doing as a promoted side, what Norwich City is doing as a promoted side, how well the Wolves are doing."

"These are the things we should be talking about: that is the talk and debate in which we all want to participate, but at the moment it is 75-85 percent about this situation."

