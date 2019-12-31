See Peter Weber's reaction to the single post of Charlize Theron

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Instagram / Charlize Theron

Things get cloudy The Bachelor and the new season has not yet begun.

On Monday night, The Bachelor Season 24 star Peter Weber responded to Charlize TheronInstagram post about him this weekend.

A big fan of the show, the Bomb Star shared a black and white photo on Saturday that showed her posing in front of an announcement for the new season. Weber is a Delta Airlines pilot when he is not, you know, hanging out in the windmills, so the motto in the ad read "WAIT FOR TURBULENCE,quot;. For her legend, the Oscar winner wrote: "Turbulence, I like it,quot;.

Theron's post attracted the attention of former contestants and fans of the show, as well as Weber himself.

In response to Theron's post, the star shared her own black and white photo that shows him posing in front of one of the Dior actress's ads. And his legend was flirtatious, to say the least.

As he wrote, "Turbulence can be fun."

Former Single Y Bachelorette party Contestants live for Theron's post and Weber's response.

Ashley Iaconetti (who married her Single in paradise co-star Jared Haibon in August) commented "Himself,quot; with three emojis clapping in the Monster alum photo. Ali Manno, sixth Bachelorette partycommented on Weber's post saying: "Ahhhhh! The best!"

Fans of the show, however, are a bit confused.

As one fan commented: "Did you choose it?" He intervened in another, "What does this mean sir?"

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

