See Medium Matt Fraser Bring a contest coach to tears during a reading

Only Matt Fraser could bring hard as a trainer nail trainer Lu Sierra until I cry
In this additional video of the first season of Meet the frasers (premiere on Monday, January 13), the Rhode Island-based psychic medium surprises the famous coach of the contest with a message from the other side. Specifically, after noticing "a conga line full of dead people,quot; behind the track expert, Fraser decides to connect with the deceased grandmother of the model.
"She is so strong around you," shares Fraser with Sierra. "Did it help you grow up when you were younger?"
"Yes! And she used to say: & # 39; Watch that, because it's different! & # 39;", confirms the contest expert. "She used to say that all the time."
Fraser does not take long to refine the special bond between Sierra and his deceased grandfather. In fact, through the spirit, the new E! The personality highlights how Sierra was "the woman of the house,quot; at an early age.
"She loved that about you," Fraser continues. "She tells me that you used to spend time with girls in the kitchen with her, and that you sat at the counter with her."
This deeply resonates Sierra, who reveals that he "loved cooking with his grandmother."
As Fraser begins to touch more personal aspects of their relationship, Sierra understandably tries to fight the tears.
"She tells me that the only thing she wants you to know is how proud she is of you," the seer adds. "She says: & # 39; I am very proud … you remind me a lot of myself. Because you did everything on your own & # 39;".
As expected, Sierra struggles with her emotions while Fraser assures her that her grandmother is with her "every day." Not to mention that Fraser closes Sierra after she couldn't be on her grandmother's deathbed.
"She says: & # 39; I didn't want her to see me like this & # 39;", Meet the frasers Psychic confirms. "Your grandmother says: & # 39; Listen, I wanted you to do one thing & # 39;. She says: & # 39; Just focus on yourself, focus on your goals, focus on your dreams and your career & # 39;".
For impromptu reading, be sure to see the bonus clip above!
You can also watch the first two episodes of Meet the frasers early HERE!
Watch the premiere of the series of Meet the frasers Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m., only at E!