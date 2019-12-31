See how your favorite stars are saying goodbye to 2019 on New Year's Eve

Pop, fizz, clink!

The time has come to close 2019 with a bang and celebrate the beginning of a new decade: 2020! Some of our favorite celebrities are already waiting for what is to come and plan to receive the new year in a special way.

But before the biggest and brightest stars join everyone in the countdown, some are taking this moment to reflect on the last 12 months. Case in point: Alex Rodriguez He shared a sweet tribute to his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, whom he proposed in the spring.

"It has been an incredible year! As 2019 approaches, I feel incredibly grateful and blessed," the 44-year-old star wrote on Instagram, along with a heartbreaking video with her protagonist. "Looking back at the moment, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am very fortunate to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love. Thank you all for following me on this wonderful journey. For the success and happiness continued in 2020! "