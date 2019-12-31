See how your favorite stars are saying goodbye to 2019 on New Year's Eve

Pop, fizz, clink!
The time has come to close 2019 with a bang and celebrate the beginning of a new decade: 2020! Some of our favorite celebrities are already waiting for what is to come and plan to receive the new year in a special way.
But before the biggest and brightest stars join everyone in the countdown, some are taking this moment to reflect on the last 12 months. Case in point: Alex Rodriguez He shared a sweet tribute to his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, whom he proposed in the spring.
"It has been an incredible year! As 2019 approaches, I feel incredibly grateful and blessed," the 44-year-old star wrote on Instagram, along with a heartbreaking video with her protagonist. "Looking back at the moment, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am very fortunate to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love. Thank you all for following me on this wonderful journey. For the success and happiness continued in 2020! "
And while 2019 was a solid year for some, others did not feel the same.
"2019 … I AM VERY HAPPY TO SEE YOU EXIT,quot; Savannah Chrisley shared. "I know that many of you look at social networks and compare their lives with others that seem so,quot; perfect. "I am certainly guilty of that … I am also guilty of making my life look as perfect as possible."
She added: "I don't show all the bad things because I feel that there is this pressure on me to be perfect. But in 2020 I am promising not only you but myself to be more open, raw, honest and real. I just want to be ME. .. "
However, not everyone takes this time to reflect on their last year. Instead, they are enjoying the moment. Post Malone he got a tattoo on his face while Miley Cryus He got into the holiday spirit and put on a "Cheers,quot; headband.
To see how your favorite stars are celebrating the new decade, scroll through our gallery below!
THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner
"Happy New Year's Eve … when you start to feel that things should have been better this year, remember all the mountains and valleys that took you HERE …", he shared the reality show personality. "There is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY."
SussexRoyal / Instagram
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Harrison
"Wishing everyone a Happy New Year and thanking them for their continued support," the royal couple wrote in a moving Instagram post that featured a video collage of their 2019. "We have loved meeting many of you from all over the world and not I can wait to meet many more next year. We hope that 2020 will bring health and happiness to each of you. "
Bethenny Frankel
"2019 was a year of transition, balance, solution and exhalation," Bravolebrity reflected on social media.
Savannah Chrisley
"2019 … I AM VERY HAPPY TO SEE YOU EXIT,quot;, Chrisley tastes better star wrote. "I know that many of you look at social networks and compare their lives with others that seem so,quot; perfect. "I am certainly guilty of that … But in 2020 I am promising not only to you but to be more open, raw, honest and real. I just want to be ME. "
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images
Jordyn Woods
"This year I have grown more than ever … I have reborn my relationship with God and found my true value," the model explained. "They have given me the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone who has never given up, even in my darkest moments. I also want to thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for helping me. This is just! the beginning! 2020 you are not ready for us! "
Kate Hudson
"The year of the Rose,quot;, shared the A-lister, paying tribute to her daughter Rani rose. "I think I can also speak for my beautiful children and say that we all agree with these nine principals 🙂 She has been the most special edition for our family."
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross
Double date alert! The famous sisters address Aspen with their always more.
Miley Cyrus
Mwah! The pop star says goodbye to 2019 with a festive celebration.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
"What an incredible year it has been! As 2019 approaches, I feel incredibly grateful and blessed," the former baseball professional shared online. "Looking back at the moment, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am very fortunate to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love. Thank you all for following me on this wonderful journey. For the success and happiness continued in 2020! "
Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer
The model shared an important update of life on New Year's Eve, writing: "On Christmas Eve, the love of my life surprised me on my knees asking me to be yours forever. It changed my life the day we met and I it showed what love really is: so yes, I can't wait to spend every day (well, almost) of my life with you. "
Post Malone
The rapper wishes his Instagram followers a happy new year by presenting his new facial tattoo.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
The supermodel reflected on her many milestones with her husband by sharing a photo montage of her memories together.
Carrie Underwood
"And the most memorable moment of all in 2019," said the country music superstar, "becoming a family of four was the best way to start the new year, as we welcomed our precious Jacob."
Jade Roper
The single in paradise The star reflected on the birth of her son, writing on Instagram in part: "The best moment and the scariest moment of 2019 for me were captured here in a photo. Welcome Streams In our family it has brought great joy to our lives. It's hard to remember what life was like before him, because it fits perfectly (and I probably don't remember it either because this kid loves to snuggle up 24/7). "
Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera
The actress remembers the last year-end meetings with her. Brotherhood of travel pants co-star.
Vanessa Hudgens
Let it Snow! the High School Musical The star heads to the mountains for a New Year's Eve holiday.