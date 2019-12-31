Second woman accuses Dame Dash of sexual assault! #I also

Last week, Dame Dash was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he worked with. Now he faces a second accusation.

The accusation, which was published yesterday by the AllHipHop.com website, arises from an interaction he had with a woman named "T. Harper,quot; over 20 years ago.

According to T. Harper, he met Dame in a restaurant in New York in the 1990s, when he was just a college student. She and a group of friends returned to Dame's apartment in New Jersey, and that was when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

The woman claims that Dame called her to her room, and then attacked her.

They are reporting:

"As he approached, he took off his towel and started playing with his penis. I told him that I was not interested in having sex. The friend who returned my call was nowhere to be found," according to T. Harper. It was then that Harper claims that Damon attacked her, threw her on the bed and tried aggressively to lower her pants. Harper argues that Damon tried to penetrate her with his penis, but was unsuccessful because she squeezed her vagina, squeezed her legs and "continued fighting." T. Harper claims that Damon stuck his fingers in her vagina during the alleged encounter, which ended when Harper kicked him in the groin and fled the room.

You can read the accusations yourself. Here is the full text of his accusations:

Page ONE OF THE SWORN STATEMENTS SIGNED BY WOMEN

PAGE TWO OF THE WOMEN'S SIGNED LEGAL DECLARATION