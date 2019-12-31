Ryan Christie de Celtic cited about the Alfredo Morelos incident | Soccer news

The hearing will take place on January 6; Celtic player facing two-game ban if found guilty





Ryan Christie collides with Alfredo Morelos

Celtic forward Ryan Christie was hit with a complaint notice by the Scottish Football Association for an alleged incident that involved Alfredo Morelos in the 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Christie had already been signed when he was penalized for committing a foul in Morelos at the time mark in the Old Firm clash at Parkhead, and the reps appeared to show a supposed grip on the groin area of ​​the Colombian.

Referee Kevin Clancy did not show the Scottish international a yellow card for the incident.

The complaint is raised under rule 200, A2, which states: "When any of the crimes of expulsion of (A1) serious foul play is committed, (A2) violent conduct and (A3) spitting at an opponent or any other person for a player in a match, but none of the match officials saw the offense being sent at the time it was committed, the mandatory suspension for that offense of dispatch as provided in Annex C of the Judicial Panel Protocol will be applied to the player ".

The hearing will take place on January 6 and if found guilty, the penalty would result in a two-party ban.

Ryan Christie missed a penalty during the Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers

Christie saw a penalty in the first half saved by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor in Parkhead, with visitors claiming a 2-1 victory that led them to two points of Premier Celtic leaders with a game in the hand before winter break.

If he accepts the charge or is in default, Christie will miss Celtic's trip to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup on January 18 and visit Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock in the Premier League four days later.