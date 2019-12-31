Russia and Ukraine reflect on a new exchange of prisoners: Kiev | Ukraine news

Ukraine and Russia are working for a new prisoner exchange, just two days after exchanging 200 captives, Kiev said after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone.

The two countries "agreed immediately to agree on lists (of names) to free Ukrainians, including those in Crimea, who are in Crimea and Russia, as well as Russians in Ukraine," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Plus:

The news comes after a mass exchange of prisoners on Sunday, with 12 Ukrainian soldiers and 64 civilians transferred to Kiev.

Ukraine also handed people in its custody to pro-Russian separatists, including five riot police officers suspected of firing at protesters during a pro-Western uprising in 2014.

Zelenskyy said Sunday that Kiev was working to return those imprisoned in Crimea, without specifying numbers.

Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, shortly after the Maidan uprising eliminated Moscow pro-president Viktor Yanukovych.

The Kremlin, which also provided a reading of the phone call on Tuesday, commented on the "positive,quot; exchange on Sunday, but did not mention any similar exchanges that are being planned.

The exchange of prisoners resumed after face-to-face talks between Putin and Zelenskyy in Paris on December 9, at a summit mediated by Europe aimed at reducing the only active war on the continent.

The conflict broke out in 2014 in eastern Ukraine between Kiev and the pro-Russian separatists following the annexation of Crimea and has killed more than 13,000 people.