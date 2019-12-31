Russia and Ukraine reflect on a new exchange of prisoners: Kiev | Ukraine news

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

Ukraine and Russia are working for a new prisoner exchange, just two days after exchanging 200 captives, Kiev said after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone.

The two countries "agreed immediately to agree on lists (of names) to free Ukrainians, including those in Crimea, who are in Crimea and Russia, as well as Russians in Ukraine," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Plus:

The news comes after a mass exchange of prisoners on Sunday, with 12 Ukrainian soldiers and 64 civilians transferred to Kiev.

Ukraine also handed people in its custody to pro-Russian separatists, including five riot police officers suspected of firing at protesters during a pro-Western uprising in 2014.

Zelenskyy said Sunday that Kiev was working to return those imprisoned in Crimea, without specifying numbers.

Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, shortly after the Maidan uprising eliminated Moscow pro-president Viktor Yanukovych.

The Kremlin, which also provided a reading of the phone call on Tuesday, commented on the "positive,quot; exchange on Sunday, but did not mention any similar exchanges that are being planned.

The exchange of prisoners resumed after face-to-face talks between Putin and Zelenskyy in Paris on December 9, at a summit mediated by Europe aimed at reducing the only active war on the continent.

The conflict broke out in 2014 in eastern Ukraine between Kiev and the pro-Russian separatists following the annexation of Crimea and has killed more than 13,000 people.

Recent Articles

Amanda Bynes reveals facial tattoo and nose ring in a new photo – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

NFL playoff selections, predictions for AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 54

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
We can only hope that our predictions for the NFL playoffs in 2020, throughout Super Bowl 54, will be better...
Read more

Russia and Ukraine reflect on a new exchange of prisoners: Kiev | Ukraine news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Ukraine and Russia are working for a new prisoner exchange, just two days after exchanging 200 captives, Kiev said after Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Read more

Alex Pettyfer and model Toni Garrn are engaged

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Gregory Pace / Shutterstock Congratulations are in order! Alex Pettyfer Y Toni Garrn They are engaged.The happy couple shared the exciting...
Read more

Lauren London looks like a true goddess in a new photo with an impressive and feathery outfit while remembering Nipsey Hussle

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Lauren London made a rare appearance at Diddy's birthday party, and now the photo has appeared. Everyone seems to agree that she looked like a...
Read more
©