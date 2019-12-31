Rumors of arsenal transfer | Soccer news

Who has Arsenal linked with this January? The latest rumors





Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland has been linked to a change to Arsenal

The latest about the Arsenal of players has been related to this January, and who could leave the club when the era of Mikel Arteta begins …

The last Arsenal players have been linked to …

Bayer Leverkusen will resist January offers to Arsenal objective Kevin Volland, according to Sky germany.

He has 18 months left in his contract and Gunners scouts have seen him several times recently before a possible move in January.

Who else has it been related to the Gunners?

Jerome Boateng, Bayern Munich (Sunday Express); Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig (Sunday Express); Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester (Leicester Mercury); Dries Mertens, Napoli (The Daily Mail); Chris Smalling, Manchester United (Daily Mirror); James Rodríguez, Real Madrid (El Desmarque); Ezequiel Barco, Atalanta (Registration).

Arsenal are interested in signing Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig

The latest about those who could leave Arsenal this January …

Granit Xhaka has agreed terms with the Bundesliga Hertha Berlin, according to the Arsenal midfielder agent.

Sky germany He said last week that Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann was eager to sign Xhaka in January, and Sky sports news understand that conversations between the two clubs continue.

Napoli Y Rome want to sign the defender of Arsenal Sead Kolasinac.

Who else could leave the Emirates?

Granit Xhaka, Borussia Monchengladbach (Daily Mirror); Lucas Torreira, AC Milan (Calciomercato); Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Real Madrid (El Desmarque); Ezequiel Barco, Atalanta (Registration).

Analysis: what to expect this January

Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth …

"Arsenal's January plans will become clearer now that Mikel Arteta is in charge. It is unlikely that there will be a massive expense given that the club committed more than £ 100 million in fees during the summer, but there is much talk about strengthening of defense due to injuries and form.

"The left side is a problem with Kieren Tierney and Sead Kolasinac outside, and the latter has become a target for the Italian clubs Napoli and Roma. It is doubtful that Arsenal will bring someone in this position unless there is a game.

"In the center, it must be remembered that Arsenal also has a new player that will arrive in the summer in the form of Saint Etienne William Saliba.

Arsenal signed William Saliba last summer, but lent back to St Etienne

"Arteta may also have to look at possible exits in the midfield. At the time of writing, Granit Xhaka Hertha Berlin is interesting and it is believed that the player is open to play, while the future of Mesut Ozil It will certainly be a hot topic throughout the month.

"Arteta will want to leave his mark in January, but each entry opportunity will also be dictated by the departures in advance. Among the possible advancement options that have been tracking is that of Bayer Leverkusen Kevin Volland but the German club will resist any offer for him in January. "

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.