Romaine Sawyers of West Brom belongs to the Premier League | Soccer news







West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers is a master of championship passes

West Brom suffered its first defeat in three months against Middlesbrough on Sunday, a dent in his confidence as he entered the game with Leeds on New Year's Day. But there is a reason to believe that they can recover. The game against Boro was the first time this season that Slaven Bilic had chosen to rest the key midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

The loss of Grady Diangana has been an important factor in the recent fall in the form of West Brom: they have won only one of their last five, but neither are they the same team without Sawyers. With an enormously influential presence in the middle of the field, he is an unusual talent in the Championship: a midfielder who has the ability to dictate the rhythm of a match.

Praise has been abundant since his return to the childhood club in the summer. "I have worked with some midfielders and I have played with some midfielders," says Bilic. "He is there." Jake Livermore, Sawyers midfield partner and an England international, has backed him to be "as good as anyone,quot; with whom he has played throughout his career.

Sawyers heat map and sound of passage for West Brom this season

West Bromwich Albion midfielder, Romaine Sawyers, is the only midfielder in the Championship with a pass accuracy greater than 90 percent.

Outside the field he has also worked for his followers. When Jeff's daughter & # 39; The King & # 39; Astle went to Twitter to describe Sawyers as a Premier League player, he replied: "A real compliment from the princess." Fans appreciate that kind of thing and he appreciates being at home. "This is the team I have always wanted to play for," he says.

So why has it taken Sawyers so long to be so close to Premier League football? He is already 28 years old, after all. It seems that his languid style, "a pleasant calming influence," according to Livermore, has taken time to be appreciated. Sawyers had to rebuild his career with Walsall and Brentford after being released by West Brom when he was young.

Not everyone in the club agreed with that decision at that time.

Jimmy Shan, a former academy coach who later led the first team last season after Darren Moore's departure, recognized Sawyers' unusual ability from an early age.

Sawyers in action for West Brom when he was young during his first period

"When I first arrived at the club, Romaine was 15 years old and already stood out as an amazing coach," says Shan. Sky sports. "He played as a classic number 10 in those days. He was a great talent. He had the ability to appear between the lines and create. He wasn't scoring as many goals as he should have done, but he was an incredible team player.

"Even at 15, it was like having a full-time coach in the field in terms of his ability to detect problems tactically. He would solve problems. He would help others and repair problems."

"His creation was probably coming out of West Brom, having that little setback. Going to Walsall, having to mature, develop that football mentality, having the stress of two games a week. Since then it has flourished from Walsall to Brentford and getting that experience. He is one of the best midfielders of the Championship. "

1:36 The best moments of the game between West Brom and Middlesbrough The best moments of the game between West Brom and Middlesbrough

The numbers suggest what distinguishes it. Sawyers has completed more passes in half of the opposition than any other player in the Championship. His pass accuracy is superior to that of any other midfielder in the competition and that is not just because he takes the easy option. The sonar of Sawyers step shows that his step is progressive and precise. He has reached 96 long passes with a better success rate than anyone else.

In Brentford, he found a natural home for his playing style. At West Brom, it has helped reshape the equipment, providing missing control.

"He is exactly what they needed," says Don Goodman, Sky sports Expert and a former West Brom player.

"I imagine that at the end of the season we will probably be talking about Sawyers as the transfer window business. Three million is an absolute robbery. I would say that if Darren Moore had Sawyers last season, he would probably still be at work. because he is that link, that midfielder who receives the ball, takes care of it. "

That will be more important than ever against Leeds. It is a game between two teams that belong to the Premier League. Between two managers who belong to the Premier League. But he is an elegant 28-year-old midfielder who has never played a minute of first level football and that West Brom hopes he can help them achieve victory in the Hawthorns.

"In my humble opinion, if someone had criticized him a few years ago, then he could probably have two or three years of experience in the Premier League right now," Shan adds. "I just hope West Brom wins the promotion and has the opportunity to play in the Premier League because I really think that is his stage."