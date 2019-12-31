Rhys Webb will join Ospreys after agreeing to release Toulon early | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML976629d9bfc73482ff9e4821c803f0ad9% %MINIFYHTML976629d9bfc73482ff9e4821c803f0ad10%





Rhys Webb will return to Ospreys at the end of the season

Rhys Webb will meet Ospreys at the end of the season after Toulon agreed to release him from his contract 12 months earlier.

The 31-year-old joined the French team in 2018 in a three-year contract after 10 years with Ospreys, but will now return to the Welsh side for family reasons.

The measure excluded Webb from the dispute over the selection of Wales, as its policy prevents them from choosing those based outside the country that have less than 60 limits.

That made Webb miss the World Cup this year, but his return to Ospreys will make it available to the new Welsh coach, Wayne Pivac.

Webb said: "It's great to come back where all the rugby started for me. I'm looking forward to the challenge and fighting for Ospreys shirt again."

"I loved my time in Toulon, but it is a relief to return home with the ospreys: it is where my family is, where they raised me and where all the rugby started for me."

"As I said at the time, nobody rejects Toulon and wanted to experience something different. I am grateful that they released me a year before my contract and I am as excited to return to the ospreys as I was. France.

"Everyone knows how important my family is to me and to be able to return home, especially to ospreys, is huge for me. I can't wait to put on my shirt and run off in front of my fellow ospreys."