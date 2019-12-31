Rhys Webb agrees with the early release of Toulon, Ospreys' return probably | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML44908f3b8de07a22d45a5a29e4a09fc89% %MINIFYHTML44908f3b8de07a22d45a5a29e4a09fc810%





Rhys Webb is likely to return to Ospreys at the end of the season

%MINIFYHTML44908f3b8de07a22d45a5a29e4a09fc811% %MINIFYHTML44908f3b8de07a22d45a5a29e4a09fc812%

Toulon agreed to release Rhys Webb from his contract 12 months earlier to allow the scrum to return to Wales for family reasons.

The 31-year-old left Ospreys to join the French team in a three-year contract in 2018.

However, the measure excluded Webb from the contest for the selection of Wales, since its policy prevents them from choosing those based outside the country that have less than 60 limits.

That made Webb miss the World Cup this year, but his return to Wales, which will probably join Ospreys, will make it available to the new coach of the national team Wayne Pivac.

Webb said: "I would like to thank the club for the welcome and support it has given me since I joined last season. It was difficult for me to be away from my family and my young children."

"From now on, I am determined to do my best for the club until the end of the season and I hope we get the victories the club deserves."