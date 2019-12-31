RHOD Reunion Spoiler: Stephanie Hollman confronts Kameran Westcott for treating her "like a dog,quot;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Stephanie Hollman and Kameron Westcott have always had a difficult relationship. In the next season four Real Housewives of Dallas meeting, the two have a confrontation that has taken a long time to arrive.

Kameron is online to be the matriarch of the Westcott family and takes her reputation very seriously. This is where Westcott and his co-stars Brandi Redmond and Stephanie meet.

Kameron has had a habit of judging and calling his co-stars in the trash. Hollmann even confided to her mother and her therapist that Kameron did not make her feel good enough, which leads her to a dark place.

In an episode that airs on January 1, the two go face to face.

While the Highland Park native cries for Stephanie calling her a "bad girl,quot; and an "elitist."

Stephanie doesn't flinch at Westcott's tears when he replies: ‘Do you feel like you treated me kindly? Do you feel that you listened to me and respected me? If you are my friend, you would listen to me and treat me like a human being and not like a dog. "

This comes after the two have talked about each other in recent interviews.

Travis Hollman's wife explained that she and Kameron are not friends.

‘We don't talk at all. I would like to have a healthy friendship with her, but if she isn't going to be healthy, I don't want a friendship. I feel that the way he treats me is honestly, like a bully. She speaks to me badly. She won't let me finish the sentences. She doesn't respect me. She goes to social networks and tries to call me a liar. Honestly, I feel that those are actions of someone who is trying to manipulate control. And for me, that's what a stalker does. I just don't agree with that. And I don't do those things to her, "the RHOD star told US Weekly.

Ad

Do you think these two will be more than surface friends?


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

RHOD Reunion Spoiler: Stephanie Hollman confronts Kameran Westcott for treating her "like a dog,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Stephanie Hollman and Kameron Westcott have always had a difficult relationship. In the next season four Real Housewives of Dallas meeting, the two have...
Read more

Caitlyn Jenner says her gender transition had nothing to do with Kris Jenner's divorce

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe former athlete says in a new interview that her separation in 2015 from the mother of & # 39; Keeping Up with the...
Read more

January 2020: 7 movies that will hit theaters that you don't want to miss

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
January 2020: 7 movies that will hit theaters that you don't want...
Read more

Alabama vs Michigan odds, predictions, betting trends for Citrus Bowl 2020

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
No. 9 Alabama (10-2) meets No. 17 Michigan (9-3) meets at the Vrbo One Citrus Bowl on January 1. Game...
Read more

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley hope to be happy together in the new year after a terrible 2019

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Last year was quite hot and cold when it comes to the relationship of Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley, but now that the decade...
Read more
©