Residents flee to the sea while Australian forest fires intensify | News

Wildfires in the two most populous states in Australia caught residents of a coastal city in apocalyptic conditions, destroyed many properties and caused at least two deaths on Tuesday.

In the town of Mallacoota, in the southeast, about 4,000 residents fled to the water's edge when the winds pushed an emergency-level forest fire into their homes. The city was shrouded in darkness by the smoke before becoming a bewildering tone of bright red.

Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said there were plans to evacuate people trapped by sea. There were serious fears about the disappearance of four people.

"We cannot confirm his whereabouts," Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

He has requested assistance from 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada.

Plus:

Victoria's Emergency Services Commissioner, Andrew Crisp, confirmed "significant,quot; property losses throughout the region.

The fire conditions worsened in the states of Victoria and New South Wales after Monday's oppressive heat mixed with strong winds and lightning.

The police of New South Wales confirmed on Tuesday that two men, who are believed to be father and son, died in a house in the city of Cobargo, devastated by forest fires, while fearing the disappearance of another man.

"Obviously, they were trying to do their best with the fire when it occurred early in the morning," said New South Wales police deputy commissioner Gary Worboys. "The other person we are trying to reach, we believe that person was trying to defend his property in the early hours of the morning."

Australia is burning The city of Mallacoota is completely surrounded by llamas and 4,000 people have been forced to flee and seek refuge on the beach. We need to act on climate change. This cannot be our new normal. pic.twitter.com/9lr5LfQk9G – Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) December 31, 2019

The two confirmed deaths raised the number of victims to at least 12 in the Australian wildfires, which have also razed more than 1,000 homes in recent months.

A firefighter died Monday when extreme winds overturned his truck. Samuel McPaul, 28, was the third volunteer firefighter in New South Wales who died in the last two weeks. He was an expectant father.

The state Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, said a "significant,quot; number of properties had been destroyed.

Neil Bibby, former executive director of the fire department of the country of Victoria, told Al Jazeera that the fires "are unprecedented."

"Just to put it in perspective, the fires in New South Wales are as big as the United Kingdom," he said, speaking from Sydney. "From the top of New South Wales to the border, we entered Victoria and the fires would be as big as Scotland."

"From the top of Australia to all the states on the east coast of Tasmania, there are fires and they are getting worse."

Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighters perform property protection near the city of Sussex Inlet on Tuesday in Sydney (Sam Mooy / Getty Images)

Bibby described fires as a symptom of climate change.

"I think when all the smoke disappears, and it will be many, many months, we have to sit down and think about how we can face fires like this for the next three decades because they won't improve." he said.

Meanwhile, while some communities canceled New Year's fireworks celebrations, Sydney's popular display of its iconic harbor will continue. The city was granted an exemption from the total ban on fireworks that exists in the place and elsewhere to avoid further forest fires.

Popular celebrations are expected to attract around one million viewers and generate 130 million Australian dollars ($ 91mn) for the state economy.

Dozens slept overnight at the gates of the free zones around the harbor and hundreds arrived before dawn on Tuesday to take the best places to see the Sydney sky lit with 100,000 fireworks.

Helicopters throw water on forest fires as they approach homes located on the outskirts of the city of Bargo in Sydney, Australia (File: David Gray / Getty Images)

More than 280,000 people signed an online petition to cancel the exhibition and give the money spent on it to those affected by the massive forest fires not far from the city.

Mayor Clover Moore said in a statement on Tuesday that Sydney's New Year's Eve is a symbol of hope and happiness for Australians and observers around the world.

Later on Tuesday, Moore spoke at a press conference in which he responded to critics of the city's fireworks, and told reporters that the country's real problem should be concerned about climate change.