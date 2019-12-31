Report: Washington Redskins hires Ron Rivera as head coach | NFL news





Ron Rivera seems ready to take over as head coach of the Washington Redskins

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera found a new home and agreed to become head coach of the Washington Redskins after interviewing the team on Monday, according to NFL.com.

Rivera, who turns 58 on January 7, was fired by the Panthers after a 5-7 start this season, culminating a nine-year period in which he was 76-63-1 and led Carolina to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. Coincidentally, his last game was a 29-21 home loss to Washington.

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend at Sky Sports The NFL playoffs have arrived, and Sky Sports will show every game live.

He replaces interim coach Bill Callahan, who finished the season after Jay Gruden was fired after a 0-5 start.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Silver of the NFL Network reported that Rivera agreed to a five-year agreement with the team.

The move comes a day after the president and general manager of the team, Bruce Allen, was fired after 10 seasons. Allen held several roles in the organization and maintained control of the staff for most of that period, apart from a period with Scot McCloughan as general manager.

NBC Sports Washington He informed prior to Monday's meeting that Rivera would likely have full control of the staff, including the final word on the 2020 draft of the team, with the possibility that Washington will appoint a full-time general manager after the draft.

Washington has the No. 2 election in the first round of this year's draft.