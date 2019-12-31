Remember the joint appearance of the golden balloons of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Almost 18 years ago Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston He walked the red carpet at the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

the friends Star had received his first nomination for his role as Rachel Green, and Pitt was there to show his support.

The celebrities, who had been married two years earlier, walked hand in hand and hugged each other while posing for photos.

Three years later, they divorced.

Pitt got married Angelina Jolie, but the two left him in 2016. Aniston also remarried and exchanged votes with Justin Theroux in 2015. However, the couple separated in 2017.

Although Aniston and Pitt separated more than a decade ago, the interest level of fans in the duo has remained strong. For example, many were surprised to see the Money ball Attend Aniston's 50th birthday party earlier this year. So, when pop culture enthusiasts learned that both celebrities were among the 2020 Golden Globe nominees, they couldn't help wondering if a red carpet match could occur.

Of course, fans will only have to wait until the big prize show to see if this takes place. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020.