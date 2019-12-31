Rejoice, it's the love story of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
You know what they say, behind every national treasure there is a real gem.
Y Tom Hanks would be the first to say that wife Rita WilsonIt is the star of this operation, this story of lasting love that began in the 1980s and continues to warm cold and jaded hearts in Hollywood and beyond.
"I'm a lucky man," Hanks joked to E! News in 2016. "She could have done better."
Well played, sir, but we didn't believe it then, and we don't believe it now.
"I see my wife as my lover, and we have a bond that goes beyond words like wife, girlfriend or mother," Hanks explained to Oprah Winfrey in 2001. "For example, I was able to build several things in Philadelphia for my relationship with Rita. The way my character felt about his lover is the way I feel about mine. The same thing happened when I played Forrest Gump, who loved Jenny. Without my connection with Rita, I don't know how I could have connected with what was going on Forrest. "
What you have there is one of the most famous movie stars in the world that credits its other half with the sexy which earned him both Oscars for Best Actor. And it gets even better.
"Sometimes we are sitting on the couch talking or something … I don't even have to ask for them," said Wilson Persons in 2016. "He always gives me back and foot massages. It's great."
The uproar of the awards season that the couple is already accustomed to is now going crazy, this time so far with Hanks in the race for the best supporting actor in the 2020 Golden Globes and the SAG Awards for his amazing turn as Fred Rogers in A beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
However, no matter how the ballots accumulate, Hanks will make a commando appearance at the Golden Globes on January 5 as the winner of this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award for professional achievement, an honor that would be nothing without his wife of more than 31 years.
Timely, it was exactly in the same place 31 years before, where he won the Golden Globe for best actor in a movie, comedy or musical, for Big, that he culminated his humorous speech, but still remarkably thoughtful when he announced vertiginously: "I married a Greek baby … She was born here in California, here in Hollywood, but her people are wonderful, she is wonderful, Rita Wilson,quot; Thank you, Honey, for marrying me. You already made my year … but thanks, Hollywood Foreign Press. "
Since then, when they had two children together, they appeared in some of the same films (including Hanks directorial debut, What you do), they walk miles of red carpets and attend countless awards shows, and they support each other in good times and bad times, in illness and health, through a clean shave and the thick white beard of the centers, They have become a traveling study of how you make it work in Hollywood.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Hanks states that he first thought that Wilson was adorable in 1972 when his 16-year-old self spied on her in her first television role, playing a cheerleader in The Brady Bunch, but they were first seen in person in 1981 when Wilson appeared in an episode of Friends of the soul, Hanks' brief comedy about two creative creatives who look like women because the only affordable apartment they can find is in a building for women only.
The actor was already a young husband and father at that time, however, he has been married to his university girlfriend since 1978 Samantha Lewes. They were parents of a son Colin Hanksand daughter Elizabeth would be born in 1982.
Then, life continued.
But fate brought Wilson and Hanks together a few years later on the set of the 1985 comedy. Volunteers. Hanks had just had his big movie opportunity in Splash, the role that launched him to become the main main character of the 80s and 90s.
"When we first looked at each other, there was definitely a kind of & # 39; Hello, this is the place! & # 39; I felt that, anyway," he said Tonight entertainment in 2015. "I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons."
Moral of the story: Not even Tom Hanks had everything resolved at 29.
"I had very young children, my son Colin was born when I was 21 and my daughter Elizabeth was born four and a half years later. By then I thought I was following the natural order of things," Hanks reflected on BBC Radio. 4 & # 39; s Desert Island Disks. He thought he married young because he grew up with an unstable family life, stepbrothers in and out of his life when his parents remarried, and he struggled to keep himself busy to avoid being alone.
"I don't have deep roots," he said. GQ in 1988
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
But as a father of two children so early, "he didn't smoke pot. He didn't use drugs, he wasn't a party boy. He didn't drink too much," he continued. Desert Island Disks. "I went to bed at 10 minutes after 10 pm … The rules were in place and I am not a cheater. I like to play according to the rules. But then, you are 27, 28, you have learned what to say & # 39; yes & # 39 ;, and you end up meeting that other person, man, woman, that & # 39; Oh, she understands! & # 39; "
He and Wilson were a couple at the end of 1986; their divorce from Lewes was finalized in early 1987. Then, Hanks and Wilson were married on April 30, 1988.
It occurred to him at that moment: "I don't think I'm alone again."
Wilson remembered Morgan docks in 2012, "I will never forget it, we were standing on the corner of 57th and 5th streets in New York, or 58 and 5. We were holding hands and we were waiting for the traffic light to change. And he looked at me said," You know, I just want know that you never have to change anything about who you are to be with me. "
"Literally, a wave of … if love is a feeling or a cellular thing that happens to your body, it went through me, and that's more or less who it is and how it has been," he said.
But no matter how intentional they are in retrospect, Hanks is also self-aware enough to have admitted that it probably wouldn't have worked if they had met before.
"The success of our relationship was a matter of time, maturity and our willingness to have an intimate connection," he told Winfrey. "When I married Rita, I thought: & # 39; This will require some change on my part. & # 39; I will not deny that providence was part of us to meet, but our relationship is not magical, as shown in the movies. In real life, our connection is as concrete as I sit here. It's not that marriage doesn't sometimes approach hell in a hand basket. But we both know that whatever happens, we'll be together and get over it ".
It sounds strangely human …
"We deal with what has to be treated, but there is something natural at the base of our marriage," Hanks said. "Now I'm at the point where I can't imagine it any other way."
They have also been best friends "from the beginning. Now we laugh as much at two in the morning as we have always done. And we fight less and less."
Fast forward to 2013 and joked with Ellen Degeneres, "I'm not someone who stinks of the audience, but the only thing we discuss is who loves more."
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
When he spoke with Oprah in 2001, the couple had already left the obstacle that gives him so many, a divergence in his professional career. Wilson is an actress, producer who always works and, in her last chapter, a touring and recording singer, whose husband and children, by the way, were in Stagecoach last April watching her perform at the country festival for the first time.
But you could not count on all the men in Hollywood to handle the mega fame, wealth and consecutive victories of the Oscars with the humility that Hanks exhibited, while still being pleasant (at home and in public).
When they called his name Oscar night for Philadelphia In 1994, the first thing he did was turn to Wilson for a real kiss, almost as if he didn't have a place where he needed to be.
Ron Galella / WireImage
"This is what I know," he it started His speech. "I could not stand here without that eternal love that has just been sung (by Neil Young), and I have that in a lover who is so close to being well that we should all be able to experience such heaven here on earth. "
In 1995 he did it again for Forrest Gump, giving Wilson double kisses and telling the audience that, among the reasons I was standing there, "the woman with whom I share my life has taught me and shows me what love is every day." (He has been nominated twice since then, but really, the Academy has to take him back there).
When asked about the fainting factor of that speech, he told Oprah: "Maybe that feeling is possible to pretend, but for me it is really true. What makes me different from others is that I verbalize these things. Many people would flee what they think is a series of awards, and I don't. I often joke that my speeches are very personal moments that are presented in front of billions of people. "
Meanwhile, leaving aside the public declarations of love, Hanks and Wilson also have to attend the tacks of getting married.
While they are sailing together for their fourth decade, they still make sure to do the little things, like going on dates, whether for the Oscars or a local museum; take vacations (cycling and boating with Oprah, Bruce springsteen and the Obama, anyone?); and FaceTime when work inevitably keeps them apart.
But they make sure they are not separated for a long time and, whenever they can, they go together. Wilson has traveled the world with Hanks on filming, they have worked together on occasion, as in Insomnia in Seattle Y What you do-and when she went on tour with her band in 2016, she had to get a bigger bed for her tour bus because her husband came for a ride.
"We had a lot of fun," Wilson told E! News in the Hell premiere in 2016. "Being in the place is one of the best things. We have traveled all over the world. We have taken our family. We have come to live in cities where you would not normally live and become a normal person and go to the market and find your favorite cafeteria and store. Just pretend it's a local and that's really great. You don't feel rushed. "
But while she described the considerable advantages of being Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, her day-to-day life also includes trying to maintain a certain level of privacy to counteract the publicity that comes with being the face of everything that is still in the world. .
When asked what they had planned for his birthday the next day, Wilson told E! "Oh, we're not talking about that, those are private plans."
"Ix-nay in the plays," Hanks intervened. "I have to keep the temple sometimes, you know? No one can enter the most holy place, if you know what I mean." In 2017, Hanks similarly described the plans for its 29th anniversary as "top secret plans that will set the world on fire."
The couple is prominently visible as a powerful Hollywood couple, but apart from easy-to-interview family anecdotes, splattered in recent years by the occasional Instagram post with their now adult children (in addition to Colin and Elizabeth from Hanks' first marriage, they have children) Chet Y Truman together), they maintain a fairly bright exterior (although Hanks shares his bursitis procedure in WhoSay).
They always protected the privacy of their children when the children were young and are the opposite of a friendly couple with the tabloids, although they have had an easier time than some, meeting and raising their children in the era of less information.
That said, even these two are not immune to the spectrum of split rumors that have persecuted almost all celebrity couples who dare to go public. But in the true fashion of the unicorn, Hanks and Wilson managed to capture the elusive National researcher Public apology in 2016 when the tabloid erroneously reported that they were going to divorce. The generally unperturbed couple agreed that the story was "insulting."
Wilson also left his comfort zone to speak after he was treated for breast cancer in 2015.
"With my husband by my side, and with the love and support of family and friends, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction for breast cancer after a diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma," she revealed first through Persons that April "I am recovering and, more importantly, I was hoping to recover completely. Why? Because I discovered this early, I have excellent doctors and got a second opinion."
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
An initial biopsy was negative, but encouraged by a friend who had also had breast cancer, she underwent a different type of test. (She would continue to talk more about her experience, the importance of preventive exams and confidence in her gut, and the couple is active with the Women's Cancer Research Fund).
She continued: "I feel blessed to have a loving, supportive husband, family, friends and doctors and that I am the beneficiary of advances in the field of breast cancer and reconstruction. I am improving every day and I am looking forward to renewed health. . "
Wilson admitted to the New York Times that, contrary to what it may seem, to be such a public figure, revealing much about his truly personal life was not easy. But he also felt it was important to share his story in case he could help other women.
"I'm in public because of the nature of what I do," he said, "but I don't think it's necessary for the world to know what I'm thinking, where I'm eating. I've always liked being on the periphery of things."
Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE through Getty Images
And about that husband of his, "Who knew what would make you even closer?" When he was in treatment, former Malibu residents crouched at home to catch up with Oscar examiners and Hanks intervened.
"You never know how your spouse will react in a situation like this," said Wilson. "I was so amazed, so impressed by the attention my husband gave me. It was such an intimate and normal moment."
However, it is something like that. (But it's revealing that even Wilson can still be impressed by all that Hanksiness, that's how unusual it is).
"All I can do is bow to my wife's courage," Hanks said. Mirror in 2016
Jeff Vespa / WireImage
Another hallmark of their relationship is the support Hanks gives Wilson in all his efforts, be it his performance, music or philanthropy, and better yet, he does not see himself as a benevolent super being. He is simply a devoted partner.
"My wife and daughter have not yet let themselves be defined only by the man in their lives," Hanks said. Emma Watson, your co-star in The circlewhen she interviewed him for Don in 2016. "The women I've worked with and I'm looking for inspiration have had different perspectives on everything there is to say in this world, and I've always learned to listen to them. My support for those women and those in my family has been the same as for any man or any of my children. "
And at the end of the day, these two like each other and really like to be married to each other.
Rob Kim / Getty Images for the Tribeca Film Festival 2017
"People say, & # 39; God, it must be hard to stay married in the entertainment world & # 39;", said Hanks Mirror. "I think it's hard to stay married anywhere, but if you marry the right person, it could work. We give ourselves natural support for whatever the other wants to pursue. Our marriage does not require a great job. We have been married 28 years and they dig a lot. "
Some songs never go out of style.
Wilson earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last March, so make that another thing she and Hanks have in common. At the ceremony, where her husband spoke with admiration of his talent, Wilson said We weekly"It's like anything. We got married, we got engaged, we loved each other and we worked hard in our relationship."
"We don't just love each other," he added, "we really love each other, and we like being together, we support each other and keep the communication channels open. That is always important."
Meanwhile, Hanks told the audience about his wife's long career: "The lesson here is that Rita Wilson knows what she is doing. Her instincts are perversely acute."
We cannot avoid agreeing.
(Originally published on April 30, 2018 at 5 a.m. PT)