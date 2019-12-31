Rejoice, it's the love story of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

"People say, & # 39; God, it must be hard to stay married in the entertainment world & # 39;", said Hanks Mirror. "I think it's hard to stay married anywhere, but if you marry the right person, it could work. We give ourselves natural support for whatever the other wants to pursue. Our marriage does not require a great job. We have been married 28 years and they dig a lot. "

Wilson earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last March, so make that another thing she and Hanks have in common. At the ceremony, where her husband spoke with admiration of his talent, Wilson said We weekly"It's like anything. We got married, we got engaged, we loved each other and we worked hard in our relationship."

"We don't just love each other," he added, "we really love each other, and we like being together, we support each other and keep the communication channels open. That is always important."

Meanwhile, Hanks told the audience about his wife's long career: "The lesson here is that Rita Wilson knows what she is doing. Her instincts are perversely acute."

(Originally published on April 30, 2018 at 5 a.m. PT)