Reginae Carter is proud of what she managed to achieve with her body in a year: exercise and a little help from a product built with the most toned figure

Reginae Carter has been working like crazy for 2019, and now, at the end of the year, she flaunts her achievement. She managed to have the best body, and so far she is enjoying the best version of herself.

Nae is also single at last after a rather irregular relationship with YFN Lucci. It seems that in the end, things could not have been resolved and that is why they were not together again.

Check out Nae's recent post on how to get in the best shape.

"Your girl has been #teampartner for over a year and look how far I have come," my goal for 2019 was to lose weight and tone up, and I am very proud of myself for fulfilling it. I lowered my routine and was consistent, especially with my @teamiblends, and it made a difference for me. This detoxification is really not a joke, there were times when I stalled in my training and this helped me overcome it, "Nae began publishing.

She continued and wrote: I really felt that I was keeping my digestion on track and allowed me to concentrate more on my diet by keeping my swelling away. I really recommend it for the holidays, but especially if a resolution is starting this new year, ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡EN TRUTH A SOLUTION IS BEING STARTED Even I got a 50% special discount for you, use NAE50 on me & # 39; # thanks & # 39 ;.

Someone asked, "Why don't you keep a tea and stay? You went from @flattummyco to this one," but Nae didn't offer an answer.

Another follower posted this: "Awww baby, wow, you're so beautiful, I love your picture, baby."

Not long ago, Nae also flaunted her secret for perfect skin.



