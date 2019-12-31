Ray J announces the arrival of the baby and declares love for the wife Princess Love

%MINIFYHTMLbd159dce7b1963be1d2fe4b34282efd19% %MINIFYHTMLbd159dce7b1963be1d2fe4b34282efd110%

In the video shared on his YouTube channel, the former stars of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; They are seen entering the hospital while preparing to give birth.

J ray Y Princess love Will welcome the new year as a family of four instead of three. The rapper announced on Monday, December 30 that his wife gave birth to their second child together, a baby, along with a video that captures the sweet moments of his family.

In the video, which was titled "RAY J EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VIDEO (NEW BABY ALERT)", the first one "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"The stars were celebrating Christmas together with their first son Melody. Ray also included some videos from the time when Melody was just a baby and footage of them taking a private jet and on vacation to exotic places.

Later in the video, Ray and Princess were seen entering the hospital while preparing to give birth. The 38-year-old woman, who put on a couple of scrubs, then filmed the beauty of the reality show on a bed and a hospital gown while looking at the camera and waving her hand. The video ended with her being taken to the delivery room.

Ray also shared the video on his Twitter account, talking about his wife in the caption. "I love you (Princess Love) so proud of you," he wrote on the bluebird site. "The strongest women in the world and the mother of my children."

Ray J sprouted over Princess Love.

This is surely good news for the couple, who was recently involved in a marriage drama that almost led them to divorce. However, the couple finally decided to bury the ax and Ray apologized to Princess for what he did. "I know you're still mad at me, but as a couple, you go through things and it got out of hand," he said earlier. "Sometimes it goes out to the public and then everyone has their opinion about it, but we are good, as parents and as friends and as husband and wife. We just go through something."