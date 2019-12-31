Ray J and Princess Love Welcome Baby Boy !!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their baby, just a few weeks after the couple was involved in a fight through social networks.

Ray J shared a video on his YouTube channel titled "RAY J EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VIDEO (NEW BABY ALERT)", and in the description of the video, he wrote:

"I love you princess love! And my baby tune! I never want to waste our time together. I'm sorry for everything. 2020 will be something very special."

