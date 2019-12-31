Ray J and Princess Love Welcome Baby Boy !!

Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their baby, just a few weeks after the couple was involved in a fight through social networks.

Ray J shared a video on his YouTube channel titled "RAY J EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VIDEO (NEW BABY ALERT)", and in the description of the video, he wrote:

"I love you princess love! And my baby tune! I never want to waste our time together. I'm sorry for everything. 2020 will be something very special."

In November, the couple's relationship seemed to be on the verge after Princess claimed that Ray J left her stranded in Las Vegas after she told him she didn't want to move to Nevada.

Ray J denied the claims:

"I love my family," Ray J. said. "I have dedicated my life to my family. Hinting that I would do anything to harm my daughter is sad. Man, I'm at Skyloft now, as you can see. I just don't understand how anyone we can get "stranded,quot; when we never left! We have been here. You stay there. We will go into small arguments here and there, but it is something small that you can solve. But to lead to "Create a crazy story about me leaving my baby in danger is not great. "

But everything seems fine now. Congratulations to Ray J and Princess Love!