Rasheeda Frost suffers fashion failure in a new photo with Kirk – "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fans defend it for this simple reason,quot;

A long list of celebrities, including Rasheeda Frost and her husband, Kirk Frost, attended the much-discussed fight night in Atlanta.

Several of the Real Atlanta Housewives Stars like NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss attended the epic 2019 World Lightweight and World Lightweight Championships at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The billboard was headed by boxers Jean Pascal and Badou Jack, in addition to Gervonta Davis against Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Rasheeda, a former woman and of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Fame, known for being a 24/7 fashionista, seems to have had a failure in fashion by wearing a black body and a visor and a Fendi coat of nearly $ 6,000.

A critic told Rasheeda about the outfit: "She is too beautiful and is pumping for this basic outfit." I have money now. "She kills daily, so she gets a pass today. It's sad to see Rasheeda still with Kirk. .. the outfits are equally disappointing. 😒 "

A second social media user explained: "❤️ them but … The same shit different day. Where is the fashion? All I see are impressions of labels and patches. When will the ads stop? People are walking ads now ".

This follower said: "Cheap suit and her brand name🤷🏻‍♀️ … didn't she have another baby? You should be Kirk's stylist 😂🤦🏾‍♂️More respect for her, it's not worth it."

This person chose to defend Rasheeda because he killed 2019 with his epic appearance. The supporter declared: “Professional boxing events have always guaranteed glitz and glamor! I have attended some over the years. From the 70s to the present, fashions for fight night have always been highly anticipated!

A fifth comment said: “Well, let the other celebrities tell you who is from Atlanta, they were ashamed of how excessively dressed people were. 2 chains replied that they looked like a rural disaster. I also! I give it a pass because it kills the shit seven days a week. I will let it pass. 😘 "

A diehard fan told the mother of two: "I hope it is always as good as your inspiration, a great role model, a true icon that you were born to sing to us one in a million. A blessing to all, we hope you follow me well please ❤️❤️❤️ I loved this relationship from love and hip from Atlanta to friends and family. I love you guys from South Africa. "

