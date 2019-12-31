Rasheeda Frost shares images of the preparations for the New Year's Eve party at The Frost Bistro

Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk announced that they would organize a party tonight for New Year's Eve at their Frost Bistro. Now, he shared a couple of videos of the preparations that are taking place there for the big night. Watch the clips below.

‘We have some sections left! The New Year's Eve party at @frostbistro is held tomorrow night organized by me and @ frost117 to book in the section, call 404-963-5495! The free champagne and dress code is elegant! #frostbistro #newyearseve #party Frost Bistro: 281 Peters St.SW Atlanta, GA! "Rasheeda subtitled one of the videos.

Someone posted: Que Have a blessed 2020! I have to go through your place when you are in ATL … @rasheeda !!! "and another fan said:" @rasheeda on January 1 is my birthday … can I get a connection for my special date!

Another follower said: "I will go to celebrate my birthday in February @rasheeda and @ frost117. How long in advance do I need to book a section? I want to go on 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Someone else wished Rasheeda and her loved ones all the best in the New Year: "Happy new year for your family. I hope everyone has more days and has a safe new year."

‘The work does not stop preparing for #newyearseve #party in @frostbistro get information from my previous post! Come party with us #letsgo # 2020 #atlanta ", Rasheeda captioned another clip.

A fan seized her and praised the Boss: & # 39; Rasheeda, you're a boss, I like to see how you deal with things in all aspects of your life. I want to be like you when I grow up as a boss at home and abroad. & # 39;

What are your plans for tonight? Will you visit Rasheeda and Kirk's bistro?


