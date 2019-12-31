Rangers fans accused by Celtic of & # 39; disgusting songs & # 39; in the game Old Firm | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/31/19 6:50 pm

The Rangers won at Celtic Park for the first time in nine years on Sunday

The Celts have claimed that their players were targets of "disgusting songs,quot; after the Rangers claimed that Alfredo Morelos was subjected to racist abuse.

Parkhead's side also accused Gers fans of launching missiles during the Old Firm showdown on Sunday.

The rangers said Monday they believe Colombian international Morelos was attacked after referee Kevin Clancy kicked him out in the final stages of the Light Blues 2-1 victory, after picking up the second of the two yellow cards.

4:23
Highlights of the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Highlights of the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Scotland police confirmed that he was investigating complaints of racist songs against a Rangers player.

A Celtic spokesman said: "We are aware of a series of incidents of the Sunday game, including Celtic supporters who were attacked with missiles from the visitor support, something that unfortunately has happened on numerous occasions before.

"We are also aware of a series of other unpleasant incidents involving distance support, including disgusting chants addressed to our players and supporters.

"However, as we always do, Celtic will handle these and all other incidents in a responsible and dignified and professional manner and in a way that protects the greater good of the game."

The consequences of the game also saw Celtic forward Ryan Christie sent Monday with a notification of complaint from the SFA for an alleged incident involving Morelos after an hour of play.

