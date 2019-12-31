Princess Love gives birth to a baby and Ray J rushes over her in Sweet Post!

%MINIFYHTML35096fc30922744b5089913ed05afe669% %MINIFYHTML35096fc30922744b5089913ed05afe6610%

Princess Love gave birth to her and Ray J's baby and the man turned to social media to pay a sweet tribute! Check it out!

As fans know, this is his second addition to the family and Ray wanted to mark the special occasion with an equally special family clip he shared on YouTube.

The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood stars are now a family of 4 and could not be happier!

The video he published is entitled: "RAY J EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VIDEO (NEW BABY ALERT)" and is something you should see.

At the end of the video, Princess is shown being taken to a hospital corridor while the man puts on scrubs to be by his side.

But that was not all! Ray J also turned to his Twitter account to talk about his children's mother, writing in a tweet: ‘I love you @mzprincesslove, so proud of you. The strongest women in the world and the mother of my children. ❤️. 'How sweet!

It's great to see so much love between them, since lately there have been some problems in paradise for the couple.

But it seems they paused in the drama to celebrate the new baby in their life, as well as the fact that their one-year-old daughter, Melody Love, is now an older sister.

In fact, most of the YouTube video was about that, so don't worry that you will receive less attention from your parents now that your little brother is here.

Congratulations, Princess Love and Ray J!



