Princess Love and Ray J Welcome Baby Boy in the midst of the marriage drama

And a baby makes four!

Princess love Y J ray They have welcomed their second child together, a baby. A Princess Love representative confirms E! News that the star has given birth. The founder of Prella Cosmetics and the rapper are already parents of a 17-month-old daughter. Melody Love Norwood.

Ray J turned to social media to share the news with his fans, posting a YouTube video of him and Princess Love in the hospital.



"I love you princess love! And my baby tune! I never want to waste our time together. I'm sorry for everything," Ray J captioned the video, referring to the couple's marital problems. "2020 will be something very special."

Shortly before her little bundle of joy arrived, Princess Love showed her Instagram followers how she was preparing for her son's arrival. He posted a picture of an adorable newborn monkey that had the words "Little Brother,quot; written on the front, which matched Melody's "Big Sister,quot; shirt.

In October, the Love and Hip Hop The stars shared that they expected a baby with an epic gender revelation. While riding in a helicopter, Ray J threw blue smoke from the sky to reveal the baby's gender while Princess Love and Melody watched from below. "We're going to have a child!" the rapper "Sexy Can I,quot; shouted from the helicopter.

Its wonderful incorporation occurs in the middle of the couple's marriage drama, which began in November when Princess Love said that Ray J left her and Melody in Las Vegas.