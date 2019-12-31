Princess Love and Ray J Welcome Baby Boy in the midst of the marriage drama

Rob Latour / Shutterstock
And a baby makes four!
Princess love Y J ray They have welcomed their second child together, a baby. A Princess Love representative confirms E! News that the star has given birth. The founder of Prella Cosmetics and the rapper are already parents of a 17-month-old daughter. Melody Love Norwood.
Ray J turned to social media to share the news with his fans, posting a YouTube video of him and Princess Love in the hospital.
"I love you princess love! And my baby tune! I never want to waste our time together. I'm sorry for everything," Ray J captioned the video, referring to the couple's marital problems. "2020 will be something very special."
Shortly before her little bundle of joy arrived, Princess Love showed her Instagram followers how she was preparing for her son's arrival. He posted a picture of an adorable newborn monkey that had the words "Little Brother,quot; written on the front, which matched Melody's "Big Sister,quot; shirt.
In October, the Love and Hip Hop The stars shared that they expected a baby with an epic gender revelation. While riding in a helicopter, Ray J threw blue smoke from the sky to reveal the baby's gender while Princess Love and Melody watched from below. "We're going to have a child!" the rapper "Sexy Can I,quot; shouted from the helicopter.
Its wonderful incorporation occurs in the middle of the couple's marriage drama, which began in November when Princess Love said that Ray J left her and Melody in Las Vegas.
She criticized rapper "One Wish,quot; by recalling the moment in a comment she left on her Instagram, writing: "Melody and I were stranded in Las Vegas and I blocked the call … now you want to post family photos. #ByeUgly. "
After removing the post and blocking his wife on social media, Ray J begged Princess Love to end the "crazy,quot; drama days later. "Hinting that I have done something to harm my daughter is sad, man," he said in a video. "I just don't understand how someone can get stranded when we never left, we've been here.
"People will have small discussions here and there," he continued. "It's something small that you could solve, but taking this to social media and creating this crazy story about me leaving my baby in danger is not great. I apologize for everything that happened."
At the end of the video with a greeting to Melody and say that he missed her "so much it hurts,quot;, Princess Love hastened to point out the holes in her story. She wrote: "If & # 39; supposedly & # 39; we have been there all along, why would you miss your baby?"
After hearing her husband's plea, it was reported that Princess Love was supposedly requesting a divorce. Then, he shot the rapper "Hit It First,quot; with another burning claim on his social networks.
"He basically admitted that he had been entertaining, you know, some women," he said, claiming he discovered Ray J's "extra phone,quot; to contact the women. In another post, she wrote: "A man will have a full wife, child and baby along the way and start an argument with you … just to go to his other hotel room to have fun with companions and strippers."
Weeks later, Ray J addressed the whole situation in The Wendy Williams show and once again tried to reconcile with his wife. "Hello, princess! I love you, baby if you're looking," he said to the camera. "Hello, Melody. I love you. I love you all. I will be home soon."
After confirming that he and Princess Love are still married, Ray J insisted that he would "die first before he left them on the side of the road." Even so, he admitted that it is not totally right.
"She is right. I am not even going to defend him." "Baby, I was wrong. You're right. I have to do better, and I have to understand that my wife is pregnant … I have to think a little wiser when I'm making decisions."
He then denied Princess Love's claims that he tricked her into thinking about their marriage. "Oh, no. It would never be like that," said Ray J. "I would never marry if I were not super locked up between us. I think what we have to work on is keeping your circle tight. Me, she and our baby."
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.