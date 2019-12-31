Prince William launches an important environmental award with the help of Kate

Prince William The new year is starting big.

The Duke of Cambridge announced the launch of the Earthshot Prize on Tuesday.

Described as the "most prestigious environmental award in history," the Earthshot Award proposes an "ambitious set of challenges,quot; to inspire people to develop new initiatives and innovations that can help save the planet. Climate and energy, nature and biodiversity, oceans, air pollution and freshwater are just some of the challenges the project intends to address.

"The challenges will be an opportunity for everyone's voice to be heard, we want to motivate and inspire a new generation of thinkers, leaders and dreamers," reads the Earthshot Prize website. "Our awards will reward progress in all sectors of industry and society, not just technology. Prizes could be awarded to a wide range of individuals, teams or collaborations: scientists, activists, economists, leaders, governments, banks, companies, cities, and countries, anyone making substantial development or outstanding contribution to solve our environmental challenges. "