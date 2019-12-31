Prince William launches an important environmental award with the help of Kate

PA cable
Prince William The new year is starting big.
The Duke of Cambridge announced the launch of the Earthshot Prize on Tuesday.
Described as the "most prestigious environmental award in history," the Earthshot Award proposes an "ambitious set of challenges,quot; to inspire people to develop new initiatives and innovations that can help save the planet. Climate and energy, nature and biodiversity, oceans, air pollution and freshwater are just some of the challenges the project intends to address.
"The challenges will be an opportunity for everyone's voice to be heard, we want to motivate and inspire a new generation of thinkers, leaders and dreamers," reads the Earthshot Prize website. "Our awards will reward progress in all sectors of industry and society, not just technology. Prizes could be awarded to a wide range of individuals, teams or collaborations: scientists, activists, economists, leaders, governments, banks, companies, cities, and countries, anyone making substantial development or outstanding contribution to solve our environmental challenges. "
The goal is to provide at least 50 solutions to the planet's problems by 2030. A "prestige prize,quot; will be awarded to five winners each year over the course of 10 years, and these awards will be given at annual awards ceremonies, that will take place in different cities of the world between 2021 and 2030.
The Eartshot Prize was inspired by the concept of "shots to the moon,quot;, which have become abbreviated ways of discussing innovative objectives since the moon landing in 1969.
William shared the great news through the official Instagram account of Cambridges. In addition to posting a clip of a movie narrated by Sir David AttenboroughWilliam shared a photo taken by Kate Middleton on a glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range during his royal tour of Pakistan.
"The Earth is at a turning point and we face a crude choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our ability to lead, innovate and solve problems," part of a post on the Instagram account of the royalty read. "Remember the impressive civilizations that we have built, the technology to save lives that we have created, the fact that we have put a man on the moon. People can achieve great things. And the next ten years present us with one of our best tests : a decade of action to repair the Earth. "