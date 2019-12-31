Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close 2019 with a new photo of baby Archie Harrison

The real baby Archie Harrison is his father's twin and now a new photo showing Prince Harry holding his seven-month-old son is going viral. Archie was born on May 6, 2019, and it is definitely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's greatest achievement for the year. Although, according to reports, the royal duties were affecting both Prince Harry and Duchess Megan, which led them to leave the United Kingdom for the holidays (it is believed that they are spending time in Vancouver during the holidays, it seems that they are having a good time outside of the Spotlight audience, now, new photos posted on the official Instagram account of Sussex Royal, where there are more than 10 million followers, the photo slideshow goes through a series of different images that are considered the most important moments Specials for 2019 and includes an image never before seen photo of Prince Harry holding Archie in his arms.

Also, the photo looks like it was taken recently because of his outfits and apparently it's cold outside. You can see the title along with the photo slideshow shared at Sussex Royal below.

“Looking back in 2019 … I wish you all a Happy New Year and thank you for your continued support! We are delighted to meet so many of you from all over the world and we are eager to meet many more next year. We hope that 2020 will provide each of you with continued health and happiness. ” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of his songs. Photo and video © SussexRoyal. Thanks to PA for additional images and images "

In the photo, Prince Harry wears a blue cap, while Archie has an adorable hat. Both the father and soon are wrapped in warm coats, but do not wear mittens or scarves. Archie wears an elegant pair of Ugg booties to keep her feet warm. Baby Archie looks happy in his father's arms and a body of water fills the landscape behind the couple.

Although it has not been confirmed, it is believed that the landscape behind the father and son duo is that of Vancouver Island. The photo slideshow was played on the song "Clocks,quot; by the Coldplay band. The Instagram post included a hashtag for Coldplay and thanked the band and specifically Chirs Martin for allowing the royal couple to use the song.

What do you think of Prince Harry's new photo with baby Archie? Do you think it's his father's twin?



