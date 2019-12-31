Preview of the match – Burnley vs A Villa

Watch the highlights of the game right after full time on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app





Burnley Aston Villa host will welcome the Premier League in 2020

Team news, statistics and predictions before Burnley vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on New Year's Day (start 12.30pm).

Team news

Burnley I could remind Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson to the starting lineup after being used as substitutes for the second half in the 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

Sean Dyche may decide to rest Ashley Barnes once again while continuing to monitor a groin problem.

Robbie Brady will wait for a withdrawal from the initial Burnley lineup

Aston Villa They are evaluating the aptitude of Tyrone Mings and Keinan Davis before the trip to Turf Moor. Mings has not appeared since he suffered a hamstring injury during the 4-1 loss to Leicester on December 8.

Davis has been out for two months with a hamstring injury, but now he's back in top form when Villa tried to stop his sliding on the table.

Matt Targett is out, however, after suffering a hamstring injury, so Neil Taylor could make his first start in the Premier League since September.

Opta statistics

Burnley has lost only one of his last 11 league games with Aston Villa (W5 D5), losing 2-5 at Villa Park in February 2010.

Aston Villa have not won any of their last 14 away games against Burnley in all competitions (D6 L8) since a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup in March 1959.

This is the third Burnley Premier League game on New Year's Day, with the Clarets drawing 3-3 with Newcastle in 2015 and losing 1-2 against Liverpool in 2018.

Aston Villa have not lost any of their last nine league games on New Year's Day (W5 D4), since a 0-1 loss at Chelsea in 2001.

Burnley has drawn only one of his last 25 local Premier League games (W11 L13), and none of his last 17 games in the final level of Turf Moor.

Aston Villa has accumulated only seven points from its last 28 Premier League games away from home (W1 D4 L23), with five different managers supervising the matches at that time (Sherwood, MacDonald, Garde, Black and Smith).

Burnley has lost only one of his last 18 Premier League games against teams that started the day in the relegation zone (W9 D8), a 2-4 loss at Fulham in August 2018.

Aston Villa's manager, Dean Smith, won only four points in his first 10 away matches in the Premier League (W1 D1 L8): the last manager who won less in his first 10 games outside was Rémi Garde, who also made with Aston Villa in March 2016 (Three points).

Only Arsenal (7) has scored more Premier League goals from the corners than Burnley (6), and Aston Villa has conceded the most goals in such situations so far in this period (8).

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other English midfielder this season (5 goals, 5 assists).

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

I find it incredibly difficult to solve Burnley. Aston Villa is easy to solve, but what is happening with Burnley? Where are the full backups? What is your midfield? They are making awkward mistakes in the back while they are giving cheap goals this season in general. Villa does not have enough.

Jack Grealish was saying that they will not fall apart from him, who will find anything? John McGinn is out of the foreseeable, but Anwar El Ghazi, Jota and Trezeguet have remained silent, while Wesley and Jonathan Kodjia do not have enough. You can see why there are no goals in the team.

Conor Hourihane will like to replace McGinn in that role and he has a goal in it, but they need to find a solution and order the defense. Wesley agrees with his link game, but he is never in those danger areas.

For that reason, I have to imagine Burnley. They have to upload the full backups and bring the service to the first three. I hope Villa stays in the last three.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (15/1 with Sky Bet)